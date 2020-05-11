All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM

422 8TH STREET NE

422 8th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

422 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 8TH STREET NE have any available units?
422 8TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 8TH STREET NE have?
Some of 422 8TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 8TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
422 8TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 8TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 422 8TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 422 8TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 422 8TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 422 8TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 8TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 8TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 422 8TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 422 8TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 422 8TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 422 8TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 8TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
