Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 422 8TH STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
422 8TH STREET NE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
422 8TH STREET NE
422 8th Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
422 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 422 8TH STREET NE have any available units?
422 8TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 422 8TH STREET NE have?
Some of 422 8TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 422 8TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
422 8TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 8TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 422 8TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 422 8TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 422 8TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 422 8TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 8TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 8TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 422 8TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 422 8TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 422 8TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 422 8TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 8TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University