Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3701 14th St NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3701 14th St NW
3701 14th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3701 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Petworth
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury Rental in NW DC - Property Id: 93206
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93206
Property Id 93206
(RLNE4643969)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3701 14th St NW have any available units?
3701 14th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3701 14th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3701 14th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 14th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 14th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 3701 14th St NW offer parking?
No, 3701 14th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 3701 14th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 14th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 14th St NW have a pool?
No, 3701 14th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3701 14th St NW have accessible units?
No, 3701 14th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 14th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 14th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 14th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 14th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
