3615 New Hampshire Ave NW

Rare find: house with a garage; Charming home across from Petworth metro. Two large bedrooms plus additional den or sitting room with closet; (could also be used as a small bedroom) Charming row house across from Petworth metro, restaurants, and new retail. Walking distance to Columbia Heights shopping. Lots of charm and character. Tall ceilings; Garage parking; washer dryer, hardwood floor. Partially finished basement could be used as 3rd bedroom. , a very convenient location. Non-smoking. Tenant pays utilities.



Property Highlights:

- 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom

- Washer & Dryer in home

- Hardwood throughout

- Private backyard and off-street garage

- Pets welcome on a case by case scenario, additional deposit required

- Available now!



