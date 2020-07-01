All apartments in Washington
3615 New Hampshire Ave NW
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

3615 New Hampshire Ave NW

3615 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3615 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare find: house with a garage; Charming home across from Petworth metro. Two large bedrooms plus additional den or sitting room with closet; (could also be used as a small bedroom) Charming row house across from Petworth metro, restaurants, and new retail. Walking distance to Columbia Heights shopping. Lots of charm and character. Tall ceilings; Garage parking; washer dryer, hardwood floor. Partially finished basement could be used as 3rd bedroom. , a very convenient location. Non-smoking. Tenant pays utilities.

Property Highlights:
- 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
- Washer & Dryer in home
- Hardwood throughout
- Private backyard and off-street garage
- Pets welcome on a case by case scenario, additional deposit required
- Available now!

(RLNE5220712)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW have any available units?
3615 New Hampshire Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW have?
Some of 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
3615 New Hampshire Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW offers parking.
Does 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW have a pool?
No, 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 New Hampshire Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

