Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3441 14th St Nw
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

3441 14th St Nw

3441 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3441 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Stunning 2BR/2BA penthouse unit at the New Heights on 14th. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Living room opens to gourmet kitchen boasting luxury stainless steel appliances, sleek breakfast bar & designer lighting. Master bedroom features natural light and attached bathroom. Second level w/ wet bar & PRIVATE rooftop deck, built-in grill & cozy fire pit! Designer touches and hardwood floors throughout! Located minutes to Columbia Heights Metro & restaurants.

Rent includes: Garbage, water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 14th St Nw have any available units?
3441 14th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3441 14th St Nw have?
Some of 3441 14th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 14th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
3441 14th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 14th St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 3441 14th St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 3441 14th St Nw offer parking?
No, 3441 14th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 3441 14th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3441 14th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 14th St Nw have a pool?
No, 3441 14th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 3441 14th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 3441 14th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 14th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3441 14th St Nw has units with dishwashers.
