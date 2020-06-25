3441 14th St Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Stunning 2BR/2BA penthouse unit at the New Heights on 14th. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Living room opens to gourmet kitchen boasting luxury stainless steel appliances, sleek breakfast bar & designer lighting. Master bedroom features natural light and attached bathroom. Second level w/ wet bar & PRIVATE rooftop deck, built-in grill & cozy fire pit! Designer touches and hardwood floors throughout! Located minutes to Columbia Heights Metro & restaurants.



Rent includes: Garbage, water