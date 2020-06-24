All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

308 13TH STREET SE

308 13th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

308 13th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming one bedroom condo in The Jordan. Beautiful old home converted into 4 condos. Large bedroom with closet, separate dining room, up-to-date kitchen, sun filled den. Excellent location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 13TH STREET SE have any available units?
308 13TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 308 13TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
308 13TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 13TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 308 13TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 308 13TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 13TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 308 13TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 308 13TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 13TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
