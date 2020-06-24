Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 308 13TH STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
308 13TH STREET SE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
308 13TH STREET SE
308 13th Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
308 13th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming one bedroom condo in The Jordan. Beautiful old home converted into 4 condos. Large bedroom with closet, separate dining room, up-to-date kitchen, sun filled den. Excellent location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 13TH STREET SE have any available units?
308 13TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 308 13TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
308 13TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 13TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 308 13TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 308 13TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 13TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 308 13TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 308 13TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 13TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 13TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University