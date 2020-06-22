27 Franklin St NE

Amenities
PRICE DROP!!
Spectacular FURNISHED 3 BR 2.5 bath row home in Brookland! The home is conveniently located close to the Brookland Metro, Catholic University, Washington Medical Center, Children's Hospital, Union Station and Howard University!
Property Highlight:
- 3 BR
- 2.5 baths
- FURNISHED
- Hardwood Floors
- Brick exposed wall
- Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Kitchen Island
- W/D
- Street Parking
- Section 8 voucher approved
- Pet Friendly
- Price negotiable
- Tenant rents basement unit and has separate entrance
AVAILABLE NOW!
(RLNE4587443)