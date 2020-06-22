All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 27 Franklin St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
27 Franklin St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27 Franklin St NE

27 Franklin Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27 Franklin Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE DROP!!
Spectacular FURNISHED 3 BR 2.5 bath row home in Brookland! The home is conveniently located close to the Brookland Metro, Catholic University, Washington Medical Center, Children's Hospital, Union Station and Howard University!

Property Highlight:
- 3 BR
- 2.5 baths
- FURNISHED
- Hardwood Floors
- Brick exposed wall
- Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Kitchen Island
- W/D
- Street Parking
- Section 8 voucher approved
- Pet Friendly
- Price negotiable
- Tenant rents basement unit and has separate entrance

AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE4587443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Franklin St NE have any available units?
27 Franklin St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Franklin St NE have?
Some of 27 Franklin St NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Franklin St NE currently offering any rent specials?
27 Franklin St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Franklin St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Franklin St NE is pet friendly.
Does 27 Franklin St NE offer parking?
No, 27 Franklin St NE does not offer parking.
Does 27 Franklin St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Franklin St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Franklin St NE have a pool?
No, 27 Franklin St NE does not have a pool.
Does 27 Franklin St NE have accessible units?
No, 27 Franklin St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Franklin St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Franklin St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University