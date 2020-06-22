27 Franklin St NE

Amenities

PRICE DROP!!

Spectacular FURNISHED 3 BR 2.5 bath row home in Brookland! The home is conveniently located close to the Brookland Metro, Catholic University, Washington Medical Center, Children's Hospital, Union Station and Howard University!



Property Highlight:

- 3 BR

- 2.5 baths

- FURNISHED

- Hardwood Floors

- Brick exposed wall

- Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Kitchen Island

- W/D

- Street Parking

- Section 8 voucher approved

- Pet Friendly

- Price negotiable

- Tenant rents basement unit and has separate entrance



AVAILABLE NOW!



