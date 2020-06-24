Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2405 DOUGLAS ST NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2405 DOUGLAS ST NE
2405 Douglas Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brentwood - Langdon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2405 Douglas Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon
Amenities
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
16,000 SF total SF. 9500 SF on the first floor with two drive in doors6500 SF on the second floorBathroomsElevatorADA compliant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE have any available units?
2405 DOUGLAS ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
2405 DOUGLAS ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE offer parking?
No, 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE does not offer parking.
Does 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE have a pool?
No, 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE have accessible units?
No, 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 DOUGLAS ST NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW
Washington, DC 20001
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University