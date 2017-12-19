2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203

Amenities
Luxury spacious 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, fully furnished apartment approx. 780 sq ft, with private balcony, hardwood floors, Carpet in bedroom, Large Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cable and Wi-fi, Granite countertops and European-inspired wood cabinetry , Full Washer and Dryer, Lots of windows, Track lighting and Stylish baths with oversized tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit.
Fabulous building in a great downtown location with a 24hr Front Desk, multiple resident lounges features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and more, Business Center, Theater with video game system, Conference room with free coffee and sneaks, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage and Loaner bikes, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.
Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theatre are responsibleents away.
Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows.
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen Size
Parking: $350/mon
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly (additional fee)
Maid service: Yes (additional fee)
Private Balcony: Yes
Valet Dry Cleaning: Yes (additional fee)
Resident Lounge: Yes
Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in Unit
Garden
Gym/Healthclub
HDTV in unit
Elevator
24hr Front Desk
Business Center
Wireless Internet
2 Roof top Decks