Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203

2303 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2303 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool table
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
valet service
Luxury spacious 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, fully furnished apartment approx. 780 sq ft, with private balcony, hardwood floors, Carpet in bedroom, Large Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cable and Wi-fi, Granite countertops and European-inspired wood cabinetry , Full Washer and Dryer, Lots of windows, Track lighting and Stylish baths with oversized tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit.

Fabulous building in a great downtown location with a 24hr Front Desk, multiple resident lounges features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and more, Business Center, Theater with video game system, Conference room with free coffee and sneaks, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage and Loaner bikes, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.

Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theatre are responsibleents away.
Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows.

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen Size
Parking: $350/mon
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly (additional fee)
Maid service: Yes (additional fee)
Private Balcony: Yes
Valet Dry Cleaning: Yes (additional fee)
Resident Lounge: Yes
Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in Unit
Garden
Gym/Healthclub
HDTV in unit
Elevator
24hr Front Desk
Business Center
Wireless Internet
2 Roof top Decks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 have any available units?
2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 have?
Some of 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 currently offering any rent specials?
2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 is pet friendly.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 offer parking?
Yes, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 offers parking.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 have a pool?
No, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 does not have a pool.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 have accessible units?
No, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203 has units with dishwashers.

