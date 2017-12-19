2303 14th St Nw Unit: 203

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool table bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly valet service

Luxury spacious 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, fully furnished apartment approx. 780 sq ft, with private balcony, hardwood floors, Carpet in bedroom, Large Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cable and Wi-fi, Granite countertops and European-inspired wood cabinetry , Full Washer and Dryer, Lots of windows, Track lighting and Stylish baths with oversized tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit.



Fabulous building in a great downtown location with a 24hr Front Desk, multiple resident lounges features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and more, Business Center, Theater with video game system, Conference room with free coffee and sneaks, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage and Loaner bikes, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.



Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theatre are responsibleents away.

Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows.



Features:



Unit Accommodates: 2

Bed Sizes: Queen Size

Parking: $350/mon

View: City View

Non-smoking

Pet-friendly (additional fee)

Maid service: Yes (additional fee)

Private Balcony: Yes

Valet Dry Cleaning: Yes (additional fee)

Resident Lounge: Yes

Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

DVD

Washer/dryer:in Unit

Garden

Gym/Healthclub

HDTV in unit

Elevator

24hr Front Desk

Business Center

Wireless Internet

2 Roof top Decks