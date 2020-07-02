1931 15TH STREET NW

1931 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009 U-Street
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Studio apartment with high ceiling and wood floors, renovated kitchen and bath, freshly painted, microwave. Walking distance to metro, the location is amazing, with all the area has to offer, dozens of restaurants, bars. No pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
