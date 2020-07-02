All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1931 15TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1931 15TH STREET NW
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

1931 15TH STREET NW

1931 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1931 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Studio apartment with high ceiling and wood floors, renovated kitchen and bath, freshly painted, microwave. Walking distance to metro, the location is amazing, with all the area has to offer, dozens of restaurants, bars. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 15TH STREET NW have any available units?
1931 15TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1931 15TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1931 15TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 15TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1931 15TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1931 15TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1931 15TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1931 15TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 15TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 15TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1931 15TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1931 15TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1931 15TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 15TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 15TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1931 15TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1931 15TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Stanton
816 E St NE
Washington, DC 20002
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
2715 M Street NW
2715 M Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University