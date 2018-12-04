Rent Calculator
1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:41 PM
1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW
1845 Corcoran St NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
1845 Corcoran St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Dupont Circle. Patio unit....close to shops, restaurants & metro...assigned parking space right off back patio....hardwood floors thru out...walk out to nice back patio !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW have any available units?
1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW have?
Some of 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
