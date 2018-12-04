All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW

1845 Corcoran St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1845 Corcoran St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Dupont Circle. Patio unit....close to shops, restaurants & metro...assigned parking space right off back patio....hardwood floors thru out...walk out to nice back patio !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW have any available units?
1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW have?
Some of 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1845 NW CORCORAN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
