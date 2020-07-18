1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205

Amenities
Charming & renovated condo with all the bells and whistles! Second bedroom is perfect for office, guest room, nursery. Cozy fireplace, open kitchen, full size W/D, gas stove, economical tankless HWH. This one has it all. 24 unit building right where the action is, between the popular Adams Morgan & U St Neighborhoods ~ access to all the neighborhood restaurants and boutiques but without the noise! Low fee bike rack & extra storage available. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Available to show anytime after July 31st.