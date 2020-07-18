All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205

1807 California Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1807 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bike storage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
Charming & renovated condo with all the bells and whistles! Second bedroom is perfect for office, guest room, nursery. Cozy fireplace, open kitchen, full size W/D, gas stove, economical tankless HWH. This one has it all. 24 unit building right where the action is, between the popular Adams Morgan & U St Neighborhoods ~ access to all the neighborhood restaurants and boutiques but without the noise! Low fee bike rack & extra storage available. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Available to show anytime after July 31st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 have any available units?
1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 have?
Some of 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 currently offering any rent specials?
1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 is pet friendly.
Does 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 offer parking?
Yes, 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 offers parking.
Does 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 have a pool?
No, 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 does not have a pool.
Does 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 have accessible units?
No, 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 CALIFORNIA ST NW #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
