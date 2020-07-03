Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1732 Montello Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1732 Montello Ave NE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1732 Montello Ave NE
1732 Montello Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1732 Montello Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE4925496)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1732 Montello Ave NE have any available units?
1732 Montello Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1732 Montello Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Montello Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Montello Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1732 Montello Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1732 Montello Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Montello Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Montello Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Montello Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1732 Montello Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Fort Stanton Apartments
1535 Morris Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University