1732 Montello Ave NE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1732 Montello Ave NE

1732 Montello Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Montello Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Montello Ave NE have any available units?
1732 Montello Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1732 Montello Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Montello Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Montello Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1732 Montello Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1732 Montello Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Montello Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Montello Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Montello Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1732 Montello Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1732 Montello Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

