Washington, DC
1722 28TH ST SE #401
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:15 AM

1722 28TH ST SE #401

1722 28th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1722 28th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath for rent. Top 4th floor unit. Open and bright with lots of natural light. Wood floors. Updated kitchen. Good size bedroom. Balcony. Sorry no pets. Conveniently located close to public transportation. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 28TH ST SE #401 have any available units?
1722 28TH ST SE #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 28TH ST SE #401 have?
Some of 1722 28TH ST SE #401's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 28TH ST SE #401 currently offering any rent specials?
1722 28TH ST SE #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 28TH ST SE #401 pet-friendly?
No, 1722 28TH ST SE #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1722 28TH ST SE #401 offer parking?
Yes, 1722 28TH ST SE #401 offers parking.
Does 1722 28TH ST SE #401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 28TH ST SE #401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 28TH ST SE #401 have a pool?
No, 1722 28TH ST SE #401 does not have a pool.
Does 1722 28TH ST SE #401 have accessible units?
No, 1722 28TH ST SE #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 28TH ST SE #401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 28TH ST SE #401 has units with dishwashers.
