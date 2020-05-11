Rent Calculator
1720 9TH STREET NW
Last updated December 2 2019 at 6:08 AM
1720 9TH STREET NW
1720 9th Street Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
1720 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Remodeled 3-4BR/2BA townhouse two blocks from the Shaw/Howard U Metro Sta. Kitchen, appliances and baths have been updated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1720 9TH STREET NW have any available units?
1720 9TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1720 9TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1720 9TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1720 9TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1720 9TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 9TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1720 9TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1720 9TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1720 9TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1720 9TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 9TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 9TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1720 9TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1720 9TH STREET NW have accessible units?
Yes, 1720 9TH STREET NW has accessible units.
Does 1720 9TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 9TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
