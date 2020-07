Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool bbq/grill garage parking 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bike storage carport cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit game room guest parking hot tub internet access new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

AVA NoMa features brand new, studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Washington DC apartments and penthouses. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, AVA NoMa is a pet friendly building that features industrial living spaces that include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, large closets, and washer and dryer. AVA NoMa includes awesome amenities including a 4,800 sq. ft., indoor/outdoor fitness center, rooftop chill space with infinity edge swimming pool and outdoor rooftop mega screen, grilling stations and fireplace, and on-site dog park and pet spa. AVA NoMa is conveniently located in the NoMa area within walking distance to Union Station, Union Market, and H Street. Located one block from the NoMa-Gallaudet (New York Ave) Metro Station on the Red Line providing easy access to downtown DC, Bethesda, and Silver Spring.