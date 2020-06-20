All apartments in Washington
1613 1st St Nw
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:05 AM

1613 1st St Nw

1613 1st Street Northwest · (703) 727-9382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1613 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Washington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer/dryer in unit. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $4,200/month rent. $4,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Nic at 703-727-9382 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 1st St Nw have any available units?
1613 1st St Nw has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 1st St Nw have?
Some of 1613 1st St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 1st St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1613 1st St Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 1st St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 1st St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1613 1st St Nw offer parking?
No, 1613 1st St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1613 1st St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 1st St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 1st St Nw have a pool?
No, 1613 1st St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1613 1st St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1613 1st St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 1st St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 1st St Nw has units with dishwashers.
