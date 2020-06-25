Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 144 WEBSTER STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
144 WEBSTER STREET NE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
144 WEBSTER STREET NE
144 Webster Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
144 Webster Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Brookland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 144 WEBSTER STREET NE have any available units?
144 WEBSTER STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 144 WEBSTER STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
144 WEBSTER STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 WEBSTER STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 144 WEBSTER STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 144 WEBSTER STREET NE offer parking?
No, 144 WEBSTER STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 144 WEBSTER STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 WEBSTER STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 WEBSTER STREET NE have a pool?
No, 144 WEBSTER STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 144 WEBSTER STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 144 WEBSTER STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 144 WEBSTER STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 WEBSTER STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 WEBSTER STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 WEBSTER STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University