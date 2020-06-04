1355 17th St Nw Unit: 715

1355 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036 Dupont Circle
Amenities
Amenities
Red oak floors In unit washer/dryer Stainless steel appliances Custom cabinets and closets Rooftop deck Fitness Center Resident lounge Business Center Conference room Private dining room Personal storage bins and bike storage (no charge) Front desk services On-site Management 24 hour emergency services
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
