Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities community garden 24hr concierge fire pit parking bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym pet friendly car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments internet cafe new construction online portal smoke-free community

Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood. Over half of our apartments have patios and all residents have access to our rooftop with community gardens, fire pits, and grilling areas. We offer virtual community events for you to connect with your neighbors.We provide everything you will need to live with ease, style, excitement, and joy. From state-of-the-art amenities to spacious and luxurious apartment homes, Avec is the best place to call home on H Street.*Pursuant to the District of Columbia Inclusionary Zoning program, income-restricted units are available at this development. Please contact the Department of Housing and Community Development at www.dhcd.dc.gov regarding the availability of such units and requirements for registration in the Inclusionary Zoning program