1114 K Street SE

Fully furnished Apartment in Washington DC Georgetown. 1 - 12 month agreements available. Everything is already set up. You just need to move-in and start living.



A destination of calm and warmth, this inviting 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom home has everything you need to truly relax. Located conveniently in Georgetown, youre located right near Volta Park and the Tudor Place museum.



Upon entering this home, youre presented with a neutral colored living room thats complete with a chic velvet grey couch, Smart TV for all your home entertainment needs, and best of all an in-home washer/dryer. This room transitions into the Kitchen where youll find granite-style countertops and stainless steel appliances. Across from the kitchen is the freshly tiled bathroom with a long counter and vanity mirror. The master bedroom features a queen sized bed, full length curtains for optimal privacy, and personal desk space.



*Our prices are calculated dynamically. Best price is shown for a specific date range. For all available prices, please contact our team.



#251: Georgetown 1 Bedroom (Queen)