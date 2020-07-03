All apartments in Washington
1114 K Street SE
1114 K Street SE

1114 K Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1114 K Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully furnished Apartment in Washington DC Georgetown. 1 - 12 month agreements available. Everything is already set up. You just need to move-in and start living.

June Homes provides flexible-term housing in major US cities. No broker fees, no sign-up costs, and no questionable roommates all at an economical rate in your citys hotspots.
Just turn up with your suitcase and call us home.

A destination of calm and warmth, this inviting 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom home has everything you need to truly relax. Located conveniently in Georgetown, youre located right near Volta Park and the Tudor Place museum.

Upon entering this home, youre presented with a neutral colored living room thats complete with a chic velvet grey couch, Smart TV for all your home entertainment needs, and best of all an in-home washer/dryer. This room transitions into the Kitchen where youll find granite-style countertops and stainless steel appliances. Across from the kitchen is the freshly tiled bathroom with a long counter and vanity mirror. The master bedroom features a queen sized bed, full length curtains for optimal privacy, and personal desk space.

*Our prices are calculated dynamically. Best price is shown for a specific date range. For all available prices, please contact our team.

#251: Georgetown 1 Bedroom (Queen)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 K Street SE have any available units?
1114 K Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 K Street SE have?
Some of 1114 K Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 K Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1114 K Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 K Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1114 K Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1114 K Street SE offer parking?
No, 1114 K Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 1114 K Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 K Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 K Street SE have a pool?
No, 1114 K Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1114 K Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1114 K Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 K Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 K Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

