Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking media room pet friendly

467 S Quay St Available 02/01/19 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Belmar Townhome with Balcony and 2Car Garage - THE BASICS



RENT: $2,480

PROMO: 1/2 off a month's rent in exchange for a 15-18 month lease

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 4 (three full, one half)

PARKING: 2-car attached garage, with additional street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Dogs are negotiable

*There is a $35 monthly water fee

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4618460)