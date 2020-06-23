All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

467 S Quay St

467 South Quay Street · No Longer Available
Location

467 South Quay Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
media room
pet friendly
467 S Quay St Available 02/01/19 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Belmar Townhome with Balcony and 2Car Garage - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,480
PROMO: 1/2 off a month's rent in exchange for a 15-18 month lease
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 4 (three full, one half)
PARKING: 2-car attached garage, with additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Dogs are negotiable
*There is a $35 monthly water fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4618460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 S Quay St have any available units?
467 S Quay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 467 S Quay St have?
Some of 467 S Quay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 S Quay St currently offering any rent specials?
467 S Quay St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 S Quay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 467 S Quay St is pet friendly.
Does 467 S Quay St offer parking?
Yes, 467 S Quay St does offer parking.
Does 467 S Quay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 467 S Quay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 S Quay St have a pool?
No, 467 S Quay St does not have a pool.
Does 467 S Quay St have accessible units?
No, 467 S Quay St does not have accessible units.
Does 467 S Quay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 467 S Quay St has units with dishwashers.
Does 467 S Quay St have units with air conditioning?
No, 467 S Quay St does not have units with air conditioning.
