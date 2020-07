Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving playground

Glen at Lakewood in Lakewood, Colorado blends the unique combination of mountain charm with the convenience and appeal of city life. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans and a very spacious townhome, Westhills is located only 10 minutes from Downtown Denver and 30 minutes from skiing in the mountains. Westhills is close to Red Rocks Community College, Colorado Mills Mall, Belmar Shopping Center and the new St. Anthony's Hospital. Ride your bike over to the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater, take the light rail to Sports Authority Field at Mile High or relax at home taking advantage of one the many community amenities.