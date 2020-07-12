/
bear creek
151 Apartments for rent in Bear Creek, Lakewood, CO
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1543 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,699
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1010 sqft
Near downtown Lakewood. Also close to Belmar shopping and dining district and Bear Creek Greenbelt. Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a welcoming community boasting multiple fitness facilities. Package concierge and 24-hour maintenance services available.
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,327
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
3295 S. Ammons St. #2-103
3295 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1174 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Lakewood Condo!! Available NOW! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (970) 528-5277, 3295-s-ammons-st@rent.dynasty.
3324 South Field Street
3324 South Field Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against a backdrop of sparkling lakes and lush green parks, The Ranch at Bear Creek Apartments & Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Lakewood, Colorado.
8015 W Eastman Pl Apt 203
8015 West Eastman Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
916 sqft
Very nice two bedroom two bathroom condo in Lakewood! In Westgate Plaza West, this condo is located on the second floor with a covered deck and additional storage. It has 916 sq. ft. plus a one car detached carport.
LP1 Research - #1089
3355 South Flower Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
891 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath Lakewood Townhome in a quiet, well kept community. This unit opens up to the great open spaces of the community. Rental includes parking space in garage with some additional storage space.
10422 W Dartmouth Ave
10422 West Dartmouth Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Large Townhome W/ Garage - Property Id: 205657 reat open floor plan town home in Pheasant Creek. Recently updated with new flooring throughout and paint. Fireplace for those cold CO nights. Community pool.
3334 S Ammons Street #13-206
3334 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 Available 05/07/20 Bright and Open One Bedroom Condo Available May 7th - This one bedroom one bathroom condo is sunny and bright with vaulted ceilings and walk in master closet.
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1395 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
725 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with private patios, plush carpeting, internet connection and modern appliances in kitchens. Close to Kendrick Lake Park, the pet-friendly community has free parking and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
7101 W Yale Ave #1003
7101 West Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1885 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Facing Open Space - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has great views with the open space right out the living room and Master bedroom windows. Updated throughout and beautiful bamboo floors.
6969 W Yale Ave #74
6969 West Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful basement unit- ALL Utilities included! - Allow me to show you this Lovely Basement unit within a gorgeous Row House tucked away in the very high desired Bear Valley Neighborhood! The basement area for lease is about 1100 sq ft, and It
3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104
3600 South Pierce Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 bed/2 bath condo. Total 931 square ft. FIRST-FLOOR, no stairs. Enjoy the open layout of the living room with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and slider to a private patio.
8100 West Quincy Avenue
8100 West Quincy Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1925278. This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
