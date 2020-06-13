Apartment List
/
CO
/
columbine
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:08 PM

136 Apartments for rent in Columbine, CO

📍

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Columbine West
1 Unit Available
7149 South Webster Street
7149 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Come view your next home! This spacious townhome sits in a lovely community and has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a bonus finished basement as an additional family room, and 2 covered parking spots.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayside Meadows
1 Unit Available
7484 West Laurel Ave
7484 West Laurel Avenue, Columbine, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,997
3014 sqft
Available 07/01/20 7484 W. Laurel Ave - Property Id: 274390 This great home with 4 bedrooms upstairs and a large finished walkout basement that can be used as a bedroom is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Littleton.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Columbine Knolls South
1 Unit Available
6692 S Gray Street
6692 South Gray Street, Columbine, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3966 sqft
6692 S Gray Street Available 06/15/20 Amazing Home in Vintage Reserve - Amazing home in Vintage Reserve located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Light and bright open floor plan which boasts beautiful hardwood floors as you enter into foyer.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums
1 Unit Available
8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4
8317 S Reed St, Columbine, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
838 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Unit in Littleton! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is 838 square feet and has newer carpet. New cabinets, stainless steel fridge, stove and microwave, wall ac unit, and laundry in the building.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chatfield Bluffs East
1 Unit Available
6837 W Rockland Place
6837 West Rockland Place, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1462 sqft
6837 W Rockland Place Available 07/06/20 Charming Three Bedroom Home In Littleton - Well done, with lots of upgrades and finishing touches. Just the perfect size, not too big, not too small, and comfortable inside and out.
Results within 1 mile of Columbine
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Grant Ranch
33 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Centennial
13 Units Available
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Stony Creek
4 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marston
25 Units Available
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Governors Ranch
19 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leawood
18 Units Available
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1344 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Columbine
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
2 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
440 sqft
3006 S Bannock St W304 Available 07/03/20 Priced to Rent! Tour Virtually Today! Fantastic Unit and Location! - Winchester & Browning Apartments | (303) 762-0228 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Bear Valley
8 Units Available
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
975 sqft
Dual window panes and two-tone paint for comfortable homes. Fireside outdoor lounge and grill area. Bocce ball court. One mile to Bear Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
College View
12 Units Available
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$899
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
909 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Federal in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
$
Centennial
59 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
$
Bear Creek
29 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Academy Park
19 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Bear Valley
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Bear Valley
19 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centennial
20 Units Available
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
City GuideColumbine
"Though broken hearts are left behind / Feel like they'll never mend, / Hold tight to hope, sweet Columbine, / For you shall bloom again!" -- From "We Will Always Remember -- The Columbine Song" by Rachel Lampa

It's hard to hear the name Columbine and think of something other than tragedy. However, Columbine is actually a lovely town in Colorado that's home to about 25,000 people. Columbine is basically a suburb of Denver, located to the city's southwest. It has its own character and community, though, made even stronger by the high school shooting tragedy that happened in 1999. Columbine is a quiet residential town, with beautiful hills, parks, lakes and scenery. It's a great affordable alternative to big city Denver, offering quiet suburban life with easy access to big city amenities and stunning mountain scenery.

Moving to Columbine

If you've decided to move to Columbine, start gathering your leasing documents! When you hunt for an apartment, you need to bring all the necessary materials to apply -- in case you find your dream home and want to make sure no one steals it out from under you! The next step is to do research about the town. Even towns as small as this one have their own neighborhoods, and doing research about the area will make sure you don't end up wasting time looking at homes that you wouldn't be happy living in. Some considerations to keep in mind about neighborhoods include proximity to entertainment, cost and affordability, the neighbors that live there, and convenience of location and transportation to get to other places when you want to.

Know Your Neighborhoods

Want to know more about Columbine neighborhoods? Check out the list below. It contains some helpful info so you don't waste your time looking in areas that you wouldn't actually be happy living in.

*Southern Columbine -- *Southern Columbine is furthest from Denver and Littleont. This means that it offers the least convenient access to bigger cities, but even more beautiful scenery. Southern Columbine is home to three beautiful parks: West Laurel Park, Wayside Meadows Park, and Columbine Hills Park. It's also near the South Platte Reservoir and Chatfield Lake, so it might be the place for you if you like water and water sports. There are some restaurants and amenities here, so you could consider conducting your search for apartments here if you want a bustling area that's also very scenic.

*Central Columbine -- *The center of the city of Columbine is a great place to look for apartments to rent. This is the most busitling part of town, with big street Ken Carly Ave running through it. The center of the city has parks and businesses; it's home to Columbine West Park, Columbine Knolls Recreation District and Marker Park. It also has a good choice of restaurants and bars. End up here, and it's the best place to look for affordable places to rent in Columbine. You'll be in the middle of everything the town has to offer, and even closer to Denver.

*Northern Columbine -- *Northern Columbine is closest to Denver and Littleton, meaning it offers easiest access to big cities. It's a good place to consider if you're commuting. You can find mostly residential homes here, though there are some rentals -- including pet friendly apartments. One of the most beautiful spots in the city is in the Northwestern corner of this neighborhood. It's called Clement Park and Foothills Park & Recreation, and it's home to Johnson Reservoir, Columbine High School and Leawood Park.

Living in Columbine

Columbine is pretty much a sleepy suburban town. One of its best perks is its location -- on top of the mountains in Colorado. For residents who love to spend time outside and being active, it's a great place to call home, since it affords easy access to hiking and exploring in the warm months and skiing and winter sports in the cold months.

Let's face it, though: most people that live here just live here to get into Denver. Many people drive their own cars for the commute, and the drive is only about 13 miles long. It's possible to take a bus there, with a transfer in Littleton, but for the sake of convenience, most people just commute on their own. Obviously, Denver has endless draws. It's a great winter sports destination, and it ha professional sports like the NBA team, the Nuggets. It also has world-class dining and arts opportunities; Denver Theatre Center is one of the area's best theaters, and the art museum there, the Denver Art Museum, is world class.

However, residents of Columbine love their hometown and all it has to offer. The town is bursting with parks: West Laurel Park, Wayside Meadows Park, Columbine Hills Park, Columbine Sports Park, Columbine Knolls Recreation District, Columbine West Park and Pool., Dutch Creek Village, Weaver Park, Chief Colorow Park, Lilley Pad Park, Woodmar Square Park, Foothills Park, Clement Park. Leawood Park, and more! The number of parks shows just how much residents of Columbine treasure the outdoors. They play sports, hike, picnic, and love to spend time in nature. They also enjoy winter sports, as well; and the area certainly gets a cold and snowy winter!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Columbine?
The average rent price for Columbine rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,200.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Columbine?
Some of the colleges located in the Columbine area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Columbine?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Columbine from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.

Similar Pages

Columbine 2 BedroomsColumbine Apartments with Balcony
Columbine Apartments with ParkingColumbine Apartments with Pool
Columbine Dog Friendly Apartments