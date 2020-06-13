136 Apartments for rent in Columbine, CO📍
It's hard to hear the name Columbine and think of something other than tragedy. However, Columbine is actually a lovely town in Colorado that's home to about 25,000 people. Columbine is basically a suburb of Denver, located to the city's southwest. It has its own character and community, though, made even stronger by the high school shooting tragedy that happened in 1999. Columbine is a quiet residential town, with beautiful hills, parks, lakes and scenery. It's a great affordable alternative to big city Denver, offering quiet suburban life with easy access to big city amenities and stunning mountain scenery.
If you've decided to move to Columbine, start gathering your leasing documents! When you hunt for an apartment, you need to bring all the necessary materials to apply -- in case you find your dream home and want to make sure no one steals it out from under you! The next step is to do research about the town. Even towns as small as this one have their own neighborhoods, and doing research about the area will make sure you don't end up wasting time looking at homes that you wouldn't be happy living in. Some considerations to keep in mind about neighborhoods include proximity to entertainment, cost and affordability, the neighbors that live there, and convenience of location and transportation to get to other places when you want to.
Want to know more about Columbine neighborhoods? Check out the list below. It contains some helpful info so you don't waste your time looking in areas that you wouldn't actually be happy living in.
*Southern Columbine -- *Southern Columbine is furthest from Denver and Littleont. This means that it offers the least convenient access to bigger cities, but even more beautiful scenery. Southern Columbine is home to three beautiful parks: West Laurel Park, Wayside Meadows Park, and Columbine Hills Park. It's also near the South Platte Reservoir and Chatfield Lake, so it might be the place for you if you like water and water sports. There are some restaurants and amenities here, so you could consider conducting your search for apartments here if you want a bustling area that's also very scenic.
*Central Columbine -- *The center of the city of Columbine is a great place to look for apartments to rent. This is the most busitling part of town, with big street Ken Carly Ave running through it. The center of the city has parks and businesses; it's home to Columbine West Park, Columbine Knolls Recreation District and Marker Park. It also has a good choice of restaurants and bars. End up here, and it's the best place to look for affordable places to rent in Columbine. You'll be in the middle of everything the town has to offer, and even closer to Denver.
*Northern Columbine -- *Northern Columbine is closest to Denver and Littleton, meaning it offers easiest access to big cities. It's a good place to consider if you're commuting. You can find mostly residential homes here, though there are some rentals -- including pet friendly apartments. One of the most beautiful spots in the city is in the Northwestern corner of this neighborhood. It's called Clement Park and Foothills Park & Recreation, and it's home to Johnson Reservoir, Columbine High School and Leawood Park.
Columbine is pretty much a sleepy suburban town. One of its best perks is its location -- on top of the mountains in Colorado. For residents who love to spend time outside and being active, it's a great place to call home, since it affords easy access to hiking and exploring in the warm months and skiing and winter sports in the cold months.
Let's face it, though: most people that live here just live here to get into Denver. Many people drive their own cars for the commute, and the drive is only about 13 miles long. It's possible to take a bus there, with a transfer in Littleton, but for the sake of convenience, most people just commute on their own. Obviously, Denver has endless draws. It's a great winter sports destination, and it ha professional sports like the NBA team, the Nuggets. It also has world-class dining and arts opportunities; Denver Theatre Center is one of the area's best theaters, and the art museum there, the Denver Art Museum, is world class.
However, residents of Columbine love their hometown and all it has to offer. The town is bursting with parks: West Laurel Park, Wayside Meadows Park, Columbine Hills Park, Columbine Sports Park, Columbine Knolls Recreation District, Columbine West Park and Pool., Dutch Creek Village, Weaver Park, Chief Colorow Park, Lilley Pad Park, Woodmar Square Park, Foothills Park, Clement Park. Leawood Park, and more! The number of parks shows just how much residents of Columbine treasure the outdoors. They play sports, hike, picnic, and love to spend time in nature. They also enjoy winter sports, as well; and the area certainly gets a cold and snowy winter!