/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
56 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Molholm
17 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
$
Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,338
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
6969 W Yale Ave #74
6969 West Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful basement unit- ALL Utilities included! - Allow me to show you this Lovely Basement unit within a gorgeous Row House tucked away in the very high desired Bear Valley Neighborhood! The basement area for lease is about 1100 sq ft, and It
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sixth Avenue West
1 Unit Available
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
2101 Quitman St
2101 Quitman Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
3000 sqft
Luxury Home - Highlands - Sloan's Lake - 2 car ga. - Property Id: 133580 A beautiful, modern, 3000 square foot home with designer finishes, large work and office spaces, privacy, landscaping, 2 car garage, and views.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified
1 of 109
Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Denver
29 Units Available
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Denver
13 Units Available
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,448
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
735 sqft
Modern homes come fully furnished. Units include air-conditioning and stainless steel appliances. A courtyard, coffee bar and gym are just some of the many great onsite amenities. Right near Coors Field and Market Street.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
Five Points
27 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,491
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Downtown Denver
45 Units Available
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,483
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Golden Proper
2 Units Available
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
1196 North Grant St, Apt 107
1196 Grant Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,300
458 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River North Art District
1 Unit Available
2520 Wewetta Way
2520 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1070 sqft
Two Bedroom- Easy Light Rail Access ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 256422 SPECIAL: One month FREE: expires on 5/31/2020. One of 5 two bedroom floor plan plans currently available; three ready May, two June.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
3327 West 20th Ave
3327 West 20th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1708 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Denver
1 Unit Available
444 17th Street Unit 401
444 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
444 17th Street Unit 401 Available 06/16/20 Chic 1BD, 1BA Condo in the Heart of Downtown Denver - Live unexpected at the Midland Lofts.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Denver
1 Unit Available
1863 Wazee St 1G
1863 Wazee Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3512 sqft
Beautiful 4BR/3.5BA in LoDo - Property Id: 267372 Recently Reduced - This unique loft is located in the heart of LoDo. The layout of this unit allows for multiple room configurations and is ideal for entertaining.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Platt Park
1 Unit Available
1229 S Sherman St
1229 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious apartment in Platt Park neighborhood - Property Id: 270999 Big, beautiful, bright one bedroom apartment for rent in Platt Park.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Platt Park
1 Unit Available
1995 S Logan Street
1995 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,599
2500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
***4 Bedroom House in Denver Platt Park*** - Property Id: 73841 **Available for Immediate Occupancy* "Furnished property" -Address: 1995 S Logan St, Denver CO 80210 -Rent: $3,599 per month -Deposit $3,600 -Nicely Finished Basement -Hardwood floors
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Denver
1 Unit Available
1810 Chestnut Pl 31307
1810 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,929
1287 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE Two Bedroom in LODO Highrise - Property Id: 238381 ONE MONTH FREE rent special through 5/31/2020. Price includes special prorated to reduce rent cost.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2736 S Grant St
2736 South Grant Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2100 sqft
Harvard Gulch/Porter Hospital area - Property Id: 282408 This gorgeous, 2100 sq ft, 1 bdrm apt is available June 1 for a single adult in a new custom home. It is furnished or unfurnished.
Similar Pages
Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakewood 3 BedroomsLakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with GarageLakewood Apartments with GymLakewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Apartments with Pool