332 Apartments for rent in Ken Caryl, CO📍
If you want to live in Ken Caryl, start looking for a place as soon as you learn that you are moving. Finding an apartment to rent can be difficult; finding a home to rent is often the easier choice. Put together a portfolio containing letters of reference. Be sure to include references and proof of income from your current employer. Credit checks are to be expected. Plan to sign a lease immediately upon finding a place.
Rents are not unreasonable in this fair city, but they can be hard to nail down. Be ready to snap it up if you find an apartment you like, as it will be rented to someone else if you wait. Rent to own is difficult to find here but there are several leasing and renting options available to most people. In addition to the security deposit, expect to pay a pet deposit as well as an additional monthly pet fee. The pet fees are usually under $50. Executive suites and studio apartments are virtually unheard of in Ken Caryl.
Doing
Living here is an exercise in environmental awareness and embracing the outdoor life. This community seems destined to get you outside of your home and into the wilderness, or at least outside in the fresh air. There are numerous activities to participate in and tops among them are hiking, biking and sledding. The town even has its very own sledding hill. There are parks all over the place.
While living in Ken Caryl you will want to be sure and take advantage of the nearby skiing, sledding and snowboarding. Winter sports are extremely popular in this area. In the summer you can enjoy swimming, hiking and biking. Take caution when attempting to swim in natural bodies of water like lakes and streams. Most of them are fed from mountain runoff and the water will be cold in many areas even through July. Other summertime outdoor activities include mountain climbing and camping.
Eating
If you are looking for a great place to eat in this town, try Tres Portrillos or The Coal Mine Dragon both on Ken Caryl Avenue. Tres Portrillos is Mexican and their beef Fajitas are perfect. They also have a great daily lunch menu. The Coal Mine Dragon is the best place to go for Chinese food and their Cashew Chicken receives rave reviews.
Chilling
If you are looking for a place to hang out with friends and relax after work, try Rox Bar and Grill on W. Indore Place. Along with bar food staples and free WiFi, you can also get what is perhaps the best steak dinner in Colorado.