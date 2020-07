Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court conference room clubhouse courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym pool putting green bbq/grill media room yoga cats allowed parking carport

Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area. From cooking a gourmet meal in your modern kitchen, unwinding from a long day on the outdoor sky lounge or giving your dog a bath at the onsite dog wash. The possibilities are endless. With a key location, Oak Street is steps away from Oak Street Station making it easy to access Downtown Denver or Golden.