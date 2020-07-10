/
apartments with washer dryer
347 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
19 Units Available
Denver West
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,535
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
Belmar Park
Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
888 sqft
Apartments conveniently situated about a quarter of a mile away from Belmar Shopping District. Residents can also go to Belmar Park to take advantage of its beautiful biking trails.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Bear Creek
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
20 Units Available
Bear Creek
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
18 Units Available
Academy Park
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
14 Units Available
Applewood
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
23 Units Available
Union Square
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
116 Units Available
Foothills
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,570
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1341 sqft
Welcome to Alta Green Mountain, luxury apartments in Lakewood, Colorado. Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of the Colorado outdoors.
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
2 Units Available
Foothills
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
910 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
16 Units Available
Morse Park
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Union Square
314 Wright Street Unit 202
314 Wright St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1009 sqft
314 Wright Street Unit 202 - 314 Wright Street Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 2-Bedroom Lakewood Condo - Very sharp 2nd level unit in Telluride West Condos, All appliances provided, Community pool, Woodburning fireplace, Full-size washer and dryer,
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Molholm
7495 West 9th Avenue
7495 West 9th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1147 sqft
7495 West 9th Avenue Available 08/03/20 Charming Raised Ranch Home With Basement and Large Yard! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Glennon Heights
387 S Queen Circle
387 South Queen Circle, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1238 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths in Lakewood - Lakewood Tri-level with huge garage, Good condition, Fenced yard, Pet deposit is $300 for a qualified dog, all appliances provided including washer and dryer No Cats Allowed (RLNE2843350)
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
3295 S. Ammons St. #2-103
3295 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1174 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Lakewood Condo!! Available NOW! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (970) 528-5277, 3295-s-ammons-st@rent.dynasty.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Eiber
10373 West 6th Place
10373 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Available 7/1/20 Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Two reserved Off street parking spaces. Window AC unit in living room. Coin-op washer/dryer on premise. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays ONLY gas and electric.
1 of 39
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Lasley
1827 S Reed St
1827 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2000 sqft
Available 09/15/2020 10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options! This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch with newer carpet, newer paint, gorgeous updated kitchen, and hardwoods on main floor.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Applewood
1580 Taft Street
1580 Taft Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
700 sqft
Come check out this great home close to downtown! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 750 square feet of livable space.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
3324 South Field Street
3324 South Field Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against a backdrop of sparkling lakes and lush green parks, The Ranch at Bear Creek Apartments & Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Lakewood, Colorado.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Molholm
701 North Harlan Street
701 Harlan St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
59 Available 08/01/20 This large 2bed/2bath condo with balcony is situated in quiet, green and well kept Meadow Creek Condominium Community.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Union Square
341 Wright St #9-102
341 Wright St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Location 2 bed/2 full bath Condo in the Snowbird Complex! - Spectacular location for this 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in the Snowbird Complex.
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
8015 W Eastman Pl Apt 203
8015 West Eastman Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
916 sqft
Very nice two bedroom two bathroom condo in Lakewood! In Westgate Plaza West, this condo is located on the second floor with a covered deck and additional storage. It has 916 sq. ft. plus a one car detached carport.
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Union Square
335 Wright St Apt 102
335 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
812 sqft
Beautiful REMODELED Green Mountain Condo ~ Telluride West Condos ~ Large 1-bedroom with 812 Square Feet ~ Light and Bright west-facing with Private Patio ~ New Paint and Flooring Throughout ~ Great Fireplace ~ Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
1645 Pierce St Unit 1
1645 Pierce St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
708 sqft
Incredible Remodeled Unit in Tri-plex community with 2 Reserved Parking Spaces and Central AC! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Eiber
10377 West 6th Place
10377 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
850 sqft
**Totally Remodeled** Granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Off street parking. Window AC unit in living room. Washer & Dryer in the unit. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays gas and electric.
