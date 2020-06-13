/
morrison
223 Apartments for rent in Morrison, CO📍
Golden Proper
8 Units Available
Vista At Trappers Glen
11736 W Chenango Dr, Morrison, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
922 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, fireplace and washer/dryer. Central air conditioning/heat. Pet-friendly community with dog park, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and TV lounge. Online payment portal. Close to local bus stop.
Results within 1 mile of Morrison
Green Mountain
1 Unit Available
2931 S. DeFrame Way
2931 South Deframe Way, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1526 sqft
2931 S. DeFrame Way Available 07/06/20 Spacious Home with Large Yard, Central AC and Two Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
Results within 5 miles of Morrison
Union Square
21 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Foothills
15 Units Available
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1050 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Foothills
13 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,066
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Sixth Avenue West
31 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Carmody
49 Units Available
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,057
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Belleview Acres And Farms
17 Units Available
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1358 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Bear Creek
29 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Union Square
43 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,338
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Union Square
43 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,284
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Foothills
10 Units Available
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
910 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
Union Square
14 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Union Square
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,194
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Foothills
135 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1341 sqft
Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of Lakewood. Come home to panoramic views of downtown Denver.
Kendrick Lake
3 Units Available
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
725 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with private patios, plush carpeting, internet connection and modern appliances in kitchens. Close to Kendrick Lake Park, the pet-friendly community has free parking and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Foothills
10 Units Available
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhouse-style community near Highway 6 and Highway C470. Also close to Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Green Mountain Park. Two-story 1-3 bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. On-site laundry available.
10 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,729
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.
Foothills
5 Units Available
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,099
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
700 sqft
Quiet and accessible community in a park-like setting close to downtown Lakewood and Green Mountain. Apartments are equipped with air conditioning and kitchen appliances. Amenities include a BBQ grilling area, on-site laundry and swimming pool.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Morrison rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,550.
Some of the colleges located in the Morrison area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Morrison from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.
