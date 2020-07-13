All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:54 PM

Sloan's Lake

Open Now until 6pm
6792 W 19th Pl · (720) 452-6401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,401

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Unit 3-105 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit 4-107 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-302 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 919 sqft

Unit 8-208 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 919 sqft

Unit 4-108 · Avail. now

$1,844

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 919 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sloan's Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
dog park
hot tub
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.

You live in Colorado. You work hard and play even harder and deserve the best in a relaxing refuge called home at Sloan's Lake Apartments. End the workday by swimming, taking a dip in the Jacuzzi or even a bike ride to the park. Discover Sloan's Lake where natural beauty and contemporary design come together in a distinctive apartment community expressly planned for your living enjoyment. View our community amenities.

Sloan's Lake is located within minutes of everything exciting in Denver dining, theaters, music, and recreation. A wealth of shopping possibilities abound...Belmar, Colorado Mills, and Target. The recreational opportunities of Sloan's Lake, foothills, and the Rocky Mountains are minutes away. Find the key to happiness at Sloan's Lake. Discover our available apartment layouts and make sure to

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 90 lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (unreserved), $30/month (reserved).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sloan's Lake have any available units?
Sloan's Lake has 6 units available starting at $1,401 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sloan's Lake have?
Some of Sloan's Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sloan's Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Sloan's Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sloan's Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Sloan's Lake is pet friendly.
Does Sloan's Lake offer parking?
Yes, Sloan's Lake offers parking.
Does Sloan's Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sloan's Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sloan's Lake have a pool?
Yes, Sloan's Lake has a pool.
Does Sloan's Lake have accessible units?
No, Sloan's Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Sloan's Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sloan's Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does Sloan's Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sloan's Lake has units with air conditioning.
