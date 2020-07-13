Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage business center clubhouse dog park hot tub package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.



You live in Colorado. You work hard and play even harder and deserve the best in a relaxing refuge called home at Sloan's Lake Apartments. End the workday by swimming, taking a dip in the Jacuzzi or even a bike ride to the park. Discover Sloan's Lake where natural beauty and contemporary design come together in a distinctive apartment community expressly planned for your living enjoyment. View our community amenities.



Sloan's Lake is located within minutes of everything exciting in Denver dining, theaters, music, and recreation. A wealth of shopping possibilities abound...Belmar, Colorado Mills, and Target. The recreational opportunities of Sloan's Lake, foothills, and the Rocky Mountains are minutes away. Find the key to happiness at Sloan's Lake. Discover our available apartment layouts and make sure to