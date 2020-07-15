Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM

144 Studio Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO

Imagine waking up to the Rocky Mountains in your backyard. The views could be breathtaking, the crisp mountain air could be invigorating and the city surrounding you could be alive w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
3 Units Available
Molholm
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,278
460 sqft
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
22 Units Available
Union Square
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,301
585 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
15 Units Available
Denver West
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,530
679 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
69 Units Available
Eiber
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,310
455 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Union Square
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,406
548 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
$
17 Units Available
West Colfax
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,184
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
Highlands
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,255
572 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 08:36 AM
5 Units Available
West Colfax
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,164
455 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
177 Units Available
West Colfax
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,350
621 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Strike the perfect balance.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
West Colfax
1495 Vrain St
1495 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,150
400 sqft
Modern Studio Located in West Colfax/Sloans Lake neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Harvey Park
2187 S. Depew St. - D-23
2187 South Depew Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$895
524 sqft
Gorgeous, recently UPDATED-Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment available now! New plank flooring, new paint, and full bathroom remodel as well! Building with security door, on Site Management, & Laundry Rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
27 Units Available
Baker
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,212
432 sqft
Sophisticated urban apartments in Denver's first LEED Platinum certified residential complex. Large closets offer ample storage space. The rooftop amenity deck has gourmet grilling islands and a sports lawn.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Denver
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,455
681 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
$
11 Units Available
Berkeley
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
467 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 05:48 AM
5 Units Available
Jefferson Park
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
339 sqft
Modern building in Downtown Denver featuring micro-apartments and large penthouse-style floor plans. Enjoy skyline or mountain views. Top-floor residents' lounge, outdoor pool, 24-hour gym and fire pit. Pet-friendly with car charging and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
71 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,340
572 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
Highland
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,421
526 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
West Highland
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,319
480 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Denver
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,380
610 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
226 Units Available
Baker
Neon Local
99 South Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,450
473 sqft
LIVE IN THE LIGHTS OF SOUTH BROADWAY | SUMMER 2020 Now Offering One Month Free! Unlike any other neighborhood in the city, South Broadway has a glow you can feel as you walk down the street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Five Points
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
526 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Via
828 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,290
565 sqft
New apartments in the Golden Triangle, Downtown Denver. Walking distance to Ogden Theatre, Fillmore Auditorium, and local museums and parks. Residents enjoy the social lounge, plunge pool, fitness studio and wellness spa.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
26 Units Available
Golden Triangle
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,425
680 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.

Lakewood City Guide

Imagine waking up to the Rocky Mountains in your backyard. The views could be breathtaking, the crisp mountain air could be invigorating and the city surrounding you could be alive with the best things in life. Such a place doesn't have to live solely in your imagination: you can find it in Lakewood, Colorado. A great not-so-little city to the west and slightly south of the heart of Denver, Lakewood has everything you'll need for your up-and-coming lifestyle. A studio apartment in a great commu

View full City Guide

Imagine waking up to the Rocky Mountains in your backyard. The views could be breathtaking, the crisp mountain air could be invigorating and the city surrounding you could be alive with the best things in life. Such a place doesn't have to live solely in your imagination: you can find it in Lakewood, Colorado.

A great not-so-little city to the west and slightly south of the heart of Denver, Lakewood has everything you'll need for your up-and-coming lifestyle. A studio apartment in a great community with tons of attractive things to do and places to see -- that's what's waiting in Lakewood.

Lakewood At Its Best

This is a city that's both young at heart and young in population. Almost 42 percent of Lakewood's population falls in the 25 to 54 age group. With Colorado's statewide focus on health and fitness, you can understand why there are so many fun things to do! Some of the main attractions include:

  • The Lakewood Cultural Center is home to a 300-seat theater and gallery space.
  • The West Colfax Corridor in the heart of Lakewood is home to 20 public art installations along 40 West Arts. Here you'll find multiple venues for performing arts and about a dozen galleries.
  • Bear Creek Lake Park is one of Lakewood's most popular playgrounds and is one of more than 80 parks maintained by the city. Bear Creek includes a large fishing lake, biking trails (paved and dirt bike), hiking and picnic areas.
  • Get your shopping on at the mixed-use Belmar shopping areas and the Colorado Mills Outlet Mall.
  • Lakewood is home to two public golf courses.
  • You haven't heard a concert until you hear one at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

A studio apartment in Lakewood puts you at the center of all the city has to offer. You'll have a great place to live that won't sap your free time with cleaning chores. An efficient living space to go with your blossoming career will help make it possible to enjoy the life you're living. That's what you can find in Lakewood, Colorado.

Employment and Housing Outlook in Lakewood

Lakewood is a prosperous, thriving city. If statistics are your thing, here are a few for your consideration:

  • The per capita income in Lakewood sits 11 percent higher than the national average.
  • Lakewood's median household income surpasses the national average by 5 percent.
  • Lakewood boasts an unemployment rate that is lower than the national average by 6 percent.
  • Lakewood has a poverty level that is 19 percent lower than the national average.
  • The average cost of living in Lakewood, taking into consideration the cost of goods and services in general, is 2 percent higher than other comparable areas in Colorado.
  • A large portion of Lakewood's population makes use of public transportation. For those who have a car, the average commute time is around 11 minutes.

Lakewood Is Where It's At

Denver is the center for everything in Colorado: government, commerce, finances and industry. Lakewood is its sister, standing close at its western side. The Rocky Mountains are always there, a reminder of the beauty that life can be.

Whether you're young, or just young at heart, Lakewood is sure to have something that compliments your style. A studio apartment is efficient and affordable, with units beginning at an average of $700, mostly in the eastern neighborhoods. As you get closer to the Rockies, you'll find the monthly rent increasing as much as $1,000 or more.

Whatever your budget, there's a studio home that's sure to fit your need in the shadow of the Rockies in Lakewood, Colorado.

