144 Studio Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO

Imagine waking up to the Rocky Mountains in your backyard. The views could be breathtaking, the crisp mountain air could be invigorating and the city surrounding you could be alive with the best things in life. Such a place doesn't have to live solely in your imagination: you can find it in Lakewood, Colorado.

A great not-so-little city to the west and slightly south of the heart of Denver, Lakewood has everything you'll need for your up-and-coming lifestyle. A studio apartment in a great community with tons of attractive things to do and places to see -- that's what's waiting in Lakewood.

Lakewood At Its Best

This is a city that's both young at heart and young in population. Almost 42 percent of Lakewood's population falls in the 25 to 54 age group. With Colorado's statewide focus on health and fitness, you can understand why there are so many fun things to do! Some of the main attractions include:

The Lakewood Cultural Center is home to a 300-seat theater and gallery space.

The West Colfax Corridor in the heart of Lakewood is home to 20 public art installations along 40 West Arts. Here you'll find multiple venues for performing arts and about a dozen galleries.

Bear Creek Lake Park is one of Lakewood's most popular playgrounds and is one of more than 80 parks maintained by the city. Bear Creek includes a large fishing lake, biking trails (paved and dirt bike), hiking and picnic areas.

Get your shopping on at the mixed-use Belmar shopping areas and the Colorado Mills Outlet Mall.

Lakewood is home to two public golf courses.

You haven't heard a concert until you hear one at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

A studio apartment in Lakewood puts you at the center of all the city has to offer. You'll have a great place to live that won't sap your free time with cleaning chores. An efficient living space to go with your blossoming career will help make it possible to enjoy the life you're living. That's what you can find in Lakewood, Colorado.

Employment and Housing Outlook in Lakewood

Lakewood is a prosperous, thriving city. If statistics are your thing, here are a few for your consideration:

The per capita income in Lakewood sits 11 percent higher than the national average.

Lakewood's median household income surpasses the national average by 5 percent.

Lakewood boasts an unemployment rate that is lower than the national average by 6 percent.

Lakewood has a poverty level that is 19 percent lower than the national average.

The average cost of living in Lakewood, taking into consideration the cost of goods and services in general, is 2 percent higher than other comparable areas in Colorado.

A large portion of Lakewood's population makes use of public transportation. For those who have a car, the average commute time is around 11 minutes.

Lakewood Is Where It's At

Denver is the center for everything in Colorado: government, commerce, finances and industry. Lakewood is its sister, standing close at its western side. The Rocky Mountains are always there, a reminder of the beauty that life can be.

Whether you're young, or just young at heart, Lakewood is sure to have something that compliments your style. A studio apartment is efficient and affordable, with units beginning at an average of $700, mostly in the eastern neighborhoods. As you get closer to the Rockies, you'll find the monthly rent increasing as much as $1,000 or more.

Whatever your budget, there's a studio home that's sure to fit your need in the shadow of the Rockies in Lakewood, Colorado.