102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO

When you say the name "Denver," everyone knows you're talking about the Mile High City. Images of the Rocky Mountains flash across your mind. Denver means Colorado, and Colorado means fantastic scenery, amazing outdoor activities, fine living and fun play.

There's more to the capital of Colorado than downtown Denver, however. Look to the west and a wee bit south, and you'll find one of the best spots in Colorado -- the city of Lakewood. If you're planning a move to the area or looking for a fresh two-bedroom apartment or townhome for you and your family, Lakewood is worth more than a cursory look.

A Look Around Lakewood

Living in Lakewood puts you at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and a mere 30 miles from the heart of downtown Denver. You'll have easy access to major highways and the RTD West Rail transit line. Fine dining, major shopping and specialty shops, and an exciting variety of entertainment venues are all right there in Lakewood.

Some of the specific amenities you'll find include:

Rocky Mountain fun: hiking, mountain biking, kayaking and canoeing, and skiing.

Neighborhood playgrounds and parks totaling over 7,000 acres of open spaces and trails for biking, hiking, walking and horseback riding.

The RTD West Line that is 12.1 miles of newly completed light rail running between Denver Union Station and Jefferson County Government and Golden Station. This West Rail Line has 11 new stations, 3 Call-n-Rides and 6 Park-in-Rides.

An educational system consisting of 46 public schools with an average student/teacher ratio of 18:1. Lakewood is also home to 17 private schools.

A variety of housing options, from lower-cost rentals in the eastern side of the city to high-end, high-priced rental options further to the western side.

Many residential and commercial neighborhoods that have combined, making it easy walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

Things to Do in Lakewood

Once you find that perfect living space in Lakewood for you and your family, you'll settle in and make your rental space your own. That's when you'll look around and wonder, "What can I do now?" To help you with that, here's some specific attractions you'll find in and around your new home of Lakewood:

National Archives at Denver. If history is your thing, you'll find this records repository to be a gold mine of information just waiting for you to explore.

Jumpstreet Indoor Trampoline Park will entertain the children for hours.

Bear Creek Lake Park. Outdoor fun at its best with a lake, cycling, picnic areas, archery range and horseback trails.

Belmar Park with Lakewood Heritage Center. An amazing variety of specialty shops and dining areas, plus the 20th Century Museum with artifacts showcasing Lakewood's history.

Great Frontier Brewing Company and CAUTION: Brewing Company. If craft beers are your passion, you'll want to visit both these breweries.

Red Rocks Amphitheater. This place gives a whole new meaning to a live concert.

Bandimere Speedway. Take a short 15-minute drive outside of town to experience the excitement of a drag race.

The Nuts and Bolts of Two-Bedroom Rentals in Lakewood

Rentals span a wide range of prices for a two-bedroom unit. Some units, mostly found in the eastern side of the city, are available in the $800-$1,000/month range. Higher-end units can charge rents in a range of $2,000/month or higher. These are more prevalent in the western regions, with prices rising in relation to the mountains.