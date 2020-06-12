Apartment List
/
CO
/
lakewood
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM

102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO

When you say the name "Denver," everyone knows you're talking about the Mile High City. Images of the Rocky Mountains flash across your mind. Denver means Colorado, and Colorado mean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
885 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
Morse Park
10 Units Available
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
$
Union Square
16 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
933 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
Bear Creek
12 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Union Square
22 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Foothills
12 Units Available
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bear Creek
7 Units Available
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1021 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Molholm
6 Units Available
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1031 sqft
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1137 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Molholm
18 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Union Square
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
$
Lasley
5 Units Available
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
819 sqft
A limited number of completely remodeled apartments are available at Reed Park in Lakewood. These 1 & 2 bedrooms have brand-new kitchens with new cabinets and stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Eiber
93 Units Available
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
911 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
Bear Creek
4 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Verified

1 of 132

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Foothills
138 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1219 sqft
Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of Lakewood. Come home to panoramic views of downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
Academy Park
18 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
987 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
$
Union Square
45 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Foothills
13 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
760 sqft
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Green Mountain
18 Units Available
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1084 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Foothills
5 Units Available
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
700 sqft
Quiet and accessible community in a park-like setting close to downtown Lakewood and Green Mountain. Apartments are equipped with air conditioning and kitchen appliances. Amenities include a BBQ grilling area, on-site laundry and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
$
Morse Park
22 Units Available
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendrick Lake
1 Unit Available
Kendrick Lake Quads
1829 South Lee Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Available 08/07/20 This townhome is nestled in the heart of Lakewood! Private and quiet setting with washer/dryer included, walk-out patio, and an attached over-sized garage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Thraemoor
1 Unit Available
2575 S Sheridan Blvd 4
2575 South Sheridan Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom unit with new wood floor - Property Id: 293434 New wood floors New paint New carpet Heat, Water, Trash Fee included, Tenant only pays electricity. Cats and small dogs okay.

Lakewood City Guide

When you say the name "Denver," everyone knows you're talking about the Mile High City. Images of the Rocky Mountains flash across your mind. Denver means Colorado, and Colorado means fantastic scenery, amazing outdoor activities, fine living and fun play. There's more to the capital of Colorado than downtown Denver, however. Look to the west and a wee bit south, and you'll find one of the best spots in Colorado -- the city of Lakewood. If you're planning a move to the area or looking for a fre

View full City Guide

When you say the name "Denver," everyone knows you're talking about the Mile High City. Images of the Rocky Mountains flash across your mind. Denver means Colorado, and Colorado means fantastic scenery, amazing outdoor activities, fine living and fun play.

There's more to the capital of Colorado than downtown Denver, however. Look to the west and a wee bit south, and you'll find one of the best spots in Colorado -- the city of Lakewood. If you're planning a move to the area or looking for a fresh two-bedroom apartment or townhome for you and your family, Lakewood is worth more than a cursory look.

A Look Around Lakewood

Living in Lakewood puts you at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and a mere 30 miles from the heart of downtown Denver. You'll have easy access to major highways and the RTD West Rail transit line. Fine dining, major shopping and specialty shops, and an exciting variety of entertainment venues are all right there in Lakewood.

Some of the specific amenities you'll find include:

  • Rocky Mountain fun: hiking, mountain biking, kayaking and canoeing, and skiing.
  • Neighborhood playgrounds and parks totaling over 7,000 acres of open spaces and trails for biking, hiking, walking and horseback riding.
  • The RTD West Line that is 12.1 miles of newly completed light rail running between Denver Union Station and Jefferson County Government and Golden Station. This West Rail Line has 11 new stations, 3 Call-n-Rides and 6 Park-in-Rides.
  • An educational system consisting of 46 public schools with an average student/teacher ratio of 18:1. Lakewood is also home to 17 private schools.
  • A variety of housing options, from lower-cost rentals in the eastern side of the city to high-end, high-priced rental options further to the western side.
  • Many residential and commercial neighborhoods that have combined, making it easy walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

Things to Do in Lakewood

Once you find that perfect living space in Lakewood for you and your family, you'll settle in and make your rental space your own. That's when you'll look around and wonder, "What can I do now?" To help you with that, here's some specific attractions you'll find in and around your new home of Lakewood:

  • National Archives at Denver. If history is your thing, you'll find this records repository to be a gold mine of information just waiting for you to explore.
  • Jumpstreet Indoor Trampoline Park will entertain the children for hours.
  • Bear Creek Lake Park. Outdoor fun at its best with a lake, cycling, picnic areas, archery range and horseback trails.
  • Belmar Park with Lakewood Heritage Center. An amazing variety of specialty shops and dining areas, plus the 20th Century Museum with artifacts showcasing Lakewood's history.
  • Great Frontier Brewing Company and CAUTION: Brewing Company. If craft beers are your passion, you'll want to visit both these breweries.
  • Red Rocks Amphitheater. This place gives a whole new meaning to a live concert.
  • Bandimere Speedway. Take a short 15-minute drive outside of town to experience the excitement of a drag race.

The Nuts and Bolts of Two-Bedroom Rentals in Lakewood

Rentals span a wide range of prices for a two-bedroom unit. Some units, mostly found in the eastern side of the city, are available in the $800-$1,000/month range. Higher-end units can charge rents in a range of $2,000/month or higher. These are more prevalent in the western regions, with prices rising in relation to the mountains.

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakewood 3 BedroomsLakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with GarageLakewood Apartments with GymLakewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Apartments with Pool
Lakewood Apartments with Washer-DryerLakewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsLakewood Furnished ApartmentsLakewood Pet Friendly PlacesLakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College