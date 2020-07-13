The Crossings at Bear Creek.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $250 (1-2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom) with approved credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150; Utility transfer fee: $8
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 one pet; $200 two pets
fee: $300 one pet; $400 two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Cats and Dogs Welcome (Restricted Breeds: Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies
Parking Details: Surface lot; Detached garage: $80/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage