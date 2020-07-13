All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like
The Crossings at Bear Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
The Crossings at Bear Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

The Crossings at Bear Creek

Open Now until 5pm
10117 W Dartmouth Pl · (619) 473-4736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8203 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 8205 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 8105 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8302 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 9104 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 7206 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Crossings at Bear Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
At The Crossings at Bear Creek, contemporary convenience and natural beauty meet and coexist. Enjoy stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and Bear Creek, which runs behind our apartments in Lakewood. The creek offers serene views of nature and wildlife, adding a touch of vibrancy that can’t be duplicated in other apartments throughout the Denver area. Contemporary conveniences including major highways, employers, shopping, dining, and entertainment are all located within minutes of The Crossings at Bear Creek Apartments. Together the natural beauty and modern conveniences of a city solidify The Crossings as the ideal apartments in Lakewood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $250 (1-2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom) with approved credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150; Utility transfer fee: $8
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 one pet; $200 two pets
fee: $300 one pet; $400 two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Cats and Dogs Welcome (Restricted Breeds: Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies
Parking Details: Surface lot; Detached garage: $80/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Crossings at Bear Creek have any available units?
The Crossings at Bear Creek has 8 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Crossings at Bear Creek have?
Some of The Crossings at Bear Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Crossings at Bear Creek currently offering any rent specials?
The Crossings at Bear Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Crossings at Bear Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Crossings at Bear Creek is pet friendly.
Does The Crossings at Bear Creek offer parking?
Yes, The Crossings at Bear Creek offers parking.
Does The Crossings at Bear Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Crossings at Bear Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Crossings at Bear Creek have a pool?
Yes, The Crossings at Bear Creek has a pool.
Does The Crossings at Bear Creek have accessible units?
Yes, The Crossings at Bear Creek has accessible units.
Does The Crossings at Bear Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Crossings at Bear Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does The Crossings at Bear Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Crossings at Bear Creek has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly PlacesLakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion SquareSouth AlamedaMolholmApplewoodEiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community CollegeUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College