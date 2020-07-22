/
green mountain
115 Apartments for rent in Green Mountain, Lakewood, CO
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
25 Units Available
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,462
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,493
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2243 S Yank Way
2243 South Yank Way, Lakewood, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3066 sqft
2243 S Yank Way Available 07/23/20 Spacious Green Mountain Gem Ranch Style Home with Deck, Fenced Yard and Wood Fireplace! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Wonderful Location with large backyard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2931 S. DeFrame Way
2931 South Deframe Way, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1526 sqft
Spacious Home with Large Yard, Central AC and Two Car Garage - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Great 3 Bedroom home in convenient Lakewood Location. This home has an open concept kitchen living room area for spacious living.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13853 W. Iliff Ave
13853 West Iliff Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2030 sqft
3 bedroom / Green Mountain - This single family home is located in Green Mountain, CO, in Jefferson County. It boasts a spacious 2,030 square foot interior and sits on a 4,922 square foot lot. It features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
14080 West Cornell Avenue
14080 West Cornell Avenue, Lakewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2294 sqft
Bright and beautiful home in a warm and friendly neighborhood. Excellent schools, and easy access to I-70 allows you to be in the mountains in minutes.
Results within 1 mile of Green Mountain
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
51 Units Available
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,142
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
10 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
32 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1543 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
2 Units Available
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,144
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
700 sqft
Quiet and accessible community in a park-like setting close to downtown Lakewood and Green Mountain. Apartments are equipped with air conditioning and kitchen appliances. Amenities include a BBQ grilling area, on-site laundry and swimming pool.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1050 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
5 Units Available
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhouse-style community near Highway 6 and Highway C470. Also close to Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Green Mountain Park. Two-story 1-3 bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. On-site laundry available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
103 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1341 sqft
Welcome to Alta Green Mountain, luxury apartments in Lakewood, Colorado. Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of the Colorado outdoors.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1533 S Johnson Ct.
1533 South Johnson Court, Lakewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2765 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Johnson - Property Id: 324140 Beautiful, spacious, family home in great area 4 bed/2.5 bath/attached 2 car/ RV, over 2,700 sq ft Large beautiful heated sun room. Newer paint, clean move-in ready.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12273 W Alameda Dr
12273 West Alameda Drive, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1736 sqft
Green Mountain Terrace, 3 BR 2.5 bath beautiful townhome available - High quality, modern and contemporary-built townhome, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths includes double sinks in the master bath and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13085 W Cedar Dr #110
13085 West Cedar Drive, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1028 sqft
13085 W Cedar Dr #110 - This lovely privately owned Condo is centrally located near St. Anthony’s Hospital and the Federal Center with great access to major highways as well as to the light rail system. The 1028 sq. ft.
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
857 South Van Gordon Court
857 South Van Gordon Court, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
850 sqft
Come tour this modern, fully remodeled condo located in Lakewood! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 850 square feet of livable space.
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
454 South Wright Street
454 South Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
500 sqft
Set against the dramatic landscape of the Rockies, Mountain Vista is a wonderful place to breathe in the fresh mountain air and plan your next adventure.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
15578 W Auburn Ave
15578 West Auburn Avenue, Lakewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2141 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,141 square foot home in the planned community of Solterra (http://solterra-community.com/ ), with access to all of the amenities! This beautiful, recently built home has only had one occupant.
Results within 5 miles of Green Mountain
Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
29 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,454
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,604
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
2 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
8 Units Available
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,526
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
25 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,157
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,318
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
