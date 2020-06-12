/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
217 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
949 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1074 sqft
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
South Alameda
26 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1154 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Denver West
45 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Applewood
24 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
South Alameda
17 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Grant Ranch
35 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Academy Park
26 Units Available
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1171 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bear Creek
8 Units Available
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1198 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Bear Creek
29 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Belmar Park
26 Units Available
Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
888 sqft
Apartments conveniently situated about a quarter of a mile away from Belmar Shopping District. Residents can also go to Belmar Park to take advantage of its beautiful biking trails.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Union Square
42 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Foothills
9 Units Available
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
910 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bear Creek
7 Units Available
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Union Square
15 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
885 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Union Square
16 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
933 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Bear Creek
12 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Carmody
45 Units Available
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Union Square
23 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bear Creek
7 Units Available
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1021 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Belmar Park
20 Units Available
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Denver West
15 Units Available
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
Governors Ranch
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
