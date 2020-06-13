/
dakota ridge
102 Apartments for rent in Dakota Ridge, CO📍
Foothill Green
1 Unit Available
11461 W Berry Ave
11461 West Berry Avenue, Dakota Ridge, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
2608 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom,4 bath home in Littleton neighborhood available August 14th for a 12-month lease term. Upon entering the front door is the formal dining room and living room with hardwood floors.
Cambridge Commons
1 Unit Available
12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208
12208 West Dorado Place, Dakota Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! SHOWINGS FOLLOWING ALL COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS.
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
1 Unit Available
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/7/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/7/2020.
Friendly Hills
1 Unit Available
11803 W Tufts Pl
11803 West Tufts Place, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1470 sqft
Gorgeous Home on Corner Lot in Morrison!! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance to Harriman Lake! This great 2 story home features large living room and kitchen, master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and private bathroom, 2
West Belleview
1 Unit Available
10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B
10605 West Dumbarton Circle, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
2489 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 4BA Littleton Townhome with Finished Basement, Bonus Room, and 2Car Garage - This home features a spacious layout with high ceilings, plantation shutters allowing for tons of natural light, a 5-piece master bathroom, large closets, and
Friendly Hills
1 Unit Available
4723 South Vivian Court
4723 South Vivian Court, Dakota Ridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
1876 sqft
Practically brand new! This lovely home has been completely remodeled with all the modern touches and nothing has been spared. New LVP flooring, all new cabinets, appliances and windows.
1 Unit Available
4997 S Coors Lane
4997 South Coors Lane, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2521 sqft
Available early July. Incredible opportunity for this home built in 2014 in Bear Creek Meadows. Must See the large living areas on the main level, including gourmet kitchen with double ovens.
Cambridge Commons
1 Unit Available
12304 W Cross Dr Unit 201
12304 West Cross Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1264 sqft
Foothills TownHome w/ Amenities--3Bed/2Bath-Brand New Floors- - Dont miss this recently remodeled 3bedroom/2bathroom townhome in Littleton.
Friendly Hills
1 Unit Available
11664 W. Saratoga Ave.
11664 West Saratoga Avenue, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1839 sqft
11664 W. Saratoga Ave. Available 05/01/20 Friendly Hills 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home - Wonderful home in the Friendly Hills neighborhood. Upper level features a bright open floor plan with 2 large bedrooms, dining area, living room and kitchen.
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
$
Bear Creek
29 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Columbine Knolls South
21 Units Available
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
$
Stony Creek
4 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Governors Ranch
19 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Governors Ranch
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Plains Sunset Ridge Thomes
1 Unit Available
11827 Elk Head Range Rd
11827 West Elk Head Range Road, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2181 sqft
Step into this stunning, fully furnished (down to the spoons!), executive rental in Ken Caryl! Move-Right In! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 2-car garage.
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
3324 South Field Street
3324 South Field Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against a backdrop of sparkling lakes and lush green parks, The Ranch at Bear Creek Apartments & Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Lakewood, Colorado.
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
9648 W Cornell Pl
9648 West Cornell Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1073 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Cornell - Property Id: 291465 Exceptional area. Charming 2 story remodeled townhome, light and bright, spacious floor plan desirable area.
Meadows
1 Unit Available
7168 S. Owens St
7168 South Owens Street, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2133 sqft
7168 S. Owens St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Littleton Home in the Desirable Meadows Community - Beautiful home with 2133 sf of living space: 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage.
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
3354 S. Flower Street # 91
3354 South Flower Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
878 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in Lakewood - Welcome to your new home in Jefferson Green Park. This incredible unit has been nicely renovated. The two bedroom townhome is quiet and spacious with faux wood floors, new paint and brand new carpet.
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #1089
3355 South Flower Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
891 sqft
Updated Two Bedroom in Bear Creek!! Available Immediately! - Beautiful two bedroom one bath with brand new flooring. Washer and dryer included. Huge 2 car garage and addition parking space.
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
10422 W Dartmouth Ave
10422 West Dartmouth Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Large Townhome W/ Garage - Property Id: 205657 reat open floor plan town home in Pheasant Creek. Recently updated with new flooring throughout and paint. Fireplace for those cold CO nights. Community pool.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dakota Ridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,450.
Some of the colleges located in the Dakota Ridge area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dakota Ridge from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.