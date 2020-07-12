/
union square
147 Apartments for rent in Union Square, Lakewood, CO
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
21 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,536
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
14 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
37 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
21 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,301
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Wright Street Unit 202
314 Wright St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1009 sqft
314 Wright Street Unit 202 - 314 Wright Street Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 2-Bedroom Lakewood Condo - Very sharp 2nd level unit in Telluride West Condos, All appliances provided, Community pool, Woodburning fireplace, Full-size washer and dryer,
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
335 Wright St Apt 102
335 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
812 sqft
Beautiful REMODELED Green Mountain Condo ~ Telluride West Condos ~ Large 1-bedroom with 812 Square Feet ~ Light and Bright west-facing with Private Patio ~ New Paint and Flooring Throughout ~ Great Fireplace ~ Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13085 W Cedar Dr #110
13085 West Cedar Drive, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1028 sqft
13085 W Cedar Dr #110 - This lovely privately owned Condo is centrally located near St. Anthony’s Hospital and the Federal Center with great access to major highways as well as to the light rail system. The 1028 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
459 Wright St
459 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUG 1ST! What a wonderful property in a perfect Lakewood location! Located only blocks away from Red Rocks College, the Red Rocks College light rail station, the Federal Center light rail station, and Union Blvd & 4th Avenue bus station.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
203 Wright Street #102
203 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
812 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with detached single car garage located close to the community pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
226 Wright St Apt 104
226 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
Results within 1 mile of Union Square
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,011
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
16 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1050 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhouse-style community near Highway 6 and Highway C470. Also close to Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Green Mountain Park. Two-story 1-3 bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. On-site laundry available.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
73 Units Available
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,310
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
911 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
109 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1341 sqft
Welcome to Alta Green Mountain, luxury apartments in Lakewood, Colorado. Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of the Colorado outdoors.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,099
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
700 sqft
Quiet and accessible community in a park-like setting close to downtown Lakewood and Green Mountain. Apartments are equipped with air conditioning and kitchen appliances. Amenities include a BBQ grilling area, on-site laundry and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12474 W Nevada Pl 102
12474 West Nevada Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo unit - Property Id: 199082 Completely remodeled unit with new kitchen and bathroom including granite counters in the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12273 W Alameda Dr
12273 West Alameda Drive, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1736 sqft
Green Mountain Terrace, 3 BR 2.5 bath beautiful townhome available - High quality, modern and contemporary-built townhome, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths includes double sinks in the master bath and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
730 Devinney Street
730 Devinney Street, East Pleasant View, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2520 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Golden! Coming Soon! - 5 BED / 3 BATH - 730 DEVINNEY STREET GOLDEN. CO. 80401 $3,100.00 PLUS ALL SEPARATE UTILITIES. BEAUTIFUL HOME! MUST SEE! GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PARKING.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12955 W. 7th Pl.
12955 West 7th Place, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1422 sqft
12955 W. 7th Pl.
