/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM
113 Accessible Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
$
Academy Park
19 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,338
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Alameda
10 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1114 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Molholm
17 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bear Creek
2 Units Available
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,239
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near downtown Lakewood. Also close to Belmar shopping and dining district and Bear Creek Greenbelt. Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a welcoming community boasting multiple fitness facilities. Package concierge and 24-hour maintenance services available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
Morse Park
22 Units Available
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Foothills
5 Units Available
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,099
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
700 sqft
Quiet and accessible community in a park-like setting close to downtown Lakewood and Green Mountain. Apartments are equipped with air conditioning and kitchen appliances. Amenities include a BBQ grilling area, on-site laundry and swimming pool.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glennon Heights
1 Unit Available
906 S. Robb Way
906 South Robb Way, Lakewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
906 S. Robb Way Available 07/01/20 Large Single Family Home in Beautiful Green Mountian - This huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level home features an upstairs "master" with multiple closets and opens onto large balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Bear Valley
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Bear Valley
19 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highlands
38 Units Available
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1070 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Marston
27 Units Available
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:33am
$
West Colfax
4 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leawood
18 Units Available
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1338 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Five Points
134 Units Available
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,459
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Downtown Denver
22 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jefferson Park
79 Units Available
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Five Points
26 Units Available
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,370
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1024 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Five Points
79 Units Available
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,375
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,421
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Five Points
76 Units Available
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,540
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
Similar Pages
Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakewood 3 BedroomsLakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with GarageLakewood Apartments with GymLakewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Apartments with Pool