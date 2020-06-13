157 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO

A Sneak Peak at Lakewood

Before taking the Lakewood leap, you should know a few key facts about life in Denver’s little bro. So without further ado …

Nothing greater than the Great Outdoors: With the Rockies sitting literally in residents’ backyards, hiking and mountain biking paths are plentiful, while skiing and kayaking/canoeing are viable options as well.

Weather's not just small talk: Temperatures fluctuate drastically in a single day in Lakewood, so that a sunny, 70-degree day in May will often give way to sub-freezing temperatures by nightfall. So don’t be surprised if the shorts and tank top you were wearing at noon are replaced by thermals and a parka by midnight.

No Stepford-style suburbia: Lakewood is an independent city with its own commerce, culture, and vibe, even if its proximity to Denver sometimes gives outsiders the impression the city is just a squatting place for Mile High suburbanites. In truth, Lakewood is a better fit for residents jonesing for an urban ambiance.

To drive or not to drive? That is the question: Obviously, if you live in Lakewood and work in Denver, you’ll need your own wheels, and you should be prepared to spend plenty of time behind them. Drivers average about 40 minutes commuting. The good news is that residents who live in certain areas (like the downtown/Belmar district) can very possibly live, work, shop, and play using nothing but a pair of walking shoes as their means of transportation.

A hoot (sort of) for night owls: A common concern for apartment hunters moving to a new city is that they won’t have anything to do after the 9-5 crowd calls it quits. Fortunately, while Lakewood isn’t exactly Key West, it’s not Monotony-ville, either. You have a choice of a variety of restaurants, corner pubs, sports bars, and live music hotspots to choose from, in addition to a smattering of karaoke joints.