Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO

Bear Creek
Foothills
Union Square
South Alameda
Molholm
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
South Alameda
10 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
South Alameda
25 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Applewood
25 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Denver West
44 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
South Alameda
16 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Grant Ranch
33 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Bear Creek
29 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Union Square
43 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Academy Park
19 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,338
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Carmody
49 Units Available
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,082
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Union Square
43 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,284
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Foothills
10 Units Available
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
910 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Morse Park
8 Units Available
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Union Square
14 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Molholm
6 Units Available
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,223
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1031 sqft
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Union Square
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,194
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Alameda
10 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1114 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
City GuideLakewood
Practically every state in America has a city, township, or neighborhood (more like twenty!) that dons the name Lakewood. But only Lakewood, Colorado sits at the scenic foothills of the mighty Rocky Mountains and puts residents within 30 miles of Denver. Interested in becoming a Lakewood leaser? What’s that? No, you’re not? Well, then, hit the back button on your browser, you silly weirdo, because this page is not for you! Still with us? Good. Just peruse the following tidbits and we promise ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Lakewood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A Sneak Peak at Lakewood

Before taking the Lakewood leap, you should know a few key facts about life in Denver’s little bro. So without further ado …

Nothing greater than the Great Outdoors: With the Rockies sitting literally in residents’ backyards, hiking and mountain biking paths are plentiful, while skiing and kayaking/canoeing are viable options as well.

Weather's not just small talk: Temperatures fluctuate drastically in a single day in Lakewood, so that a sunny, 70-degree day in May will often give way to sub-freezing temperatures by nightfall. So don’t be surprised if the shorts and tank top you were wearing at noon are replaced by thermals and a parka by midnight.

No Stepford-style suburbia: Lakewood is an independent city with its own commerce, culture, and vibe, even if its proximity to Denver sometimes gives outsiders the impression the city is just a squatting place for Mile High suburbanites. In truth, Lakewood is a better fit for residents jonesing for an urban ambiance.

To drive or not to drive? That is the question: Obviously, if you live in Lakewood and work in Denver, you’ll need your own wheels, and you should be prepared to spend plenty of time behind them. Drivers average about 40 minutes commuting. The good news is that residents who live in certain areas (like the downtown/Belmar district) can very possibly live, work, shop, and play using nothing but a pair of walking shoes as their means of transportation.

A hoot (sort of) for night owls: A common concern for apartment hunters moving to a new city is that they won’t have anything to do after the 9-5 crowd calls it quits. Fortunately, while Lakewood isn’t exactly Key West, it’s not Monotony-ville, either. You have a choice of a variety of restaurants, corner pubs, sports bars, and live music hotspots to choose from, in addition to a smattering of karaoke joints.

Landing your loaded Lakewood lodgings

A good portion (nearly 40 percent) of Lakewood residents rent rather than own, and plenty of apartments remain available (the area is dotted with houses and condos for rent as well). To become a proud renter of a sweet Colorado crash pad, here a few things you’ll need:

A willingness to live in some cheaply-priced pads: We hope that’s not asking too much of you! Many desirable rentals are available for a grand or less, and it’s common for leasers to find deals for multi-room units with all the amenities in the $1200 range.

The boring basics: We’ve said it a billion times, but be sure to have the proper documents in tow when you’re ready to fill out a renter’s app.

A careful eye: Apartment managers in Lakewood aren’t out to rip you off, but renters should read the fine print on their lease agreements closely anyway. Everything you need to know is included in these oft-tedious documents. So give your contract a close read before signing the dotted line.

The Lay of the Lakewood Land

Generally speaking, the Eastern neighborhoods in Lakewood offer renters the most economic deals! Eastern Lakewood rentals can be found anywhere from $600 or less to $1200 or more, depending on the size/style of the property.

The further west you venture into Lakewood, the more likely you are to find shopping centers, residential dwellings, and parks and recreational areas. Again, rental prices vary, but it’s not uncommon to find apartments and townhouses for $800 or less.

Finally, if you want to live in the thick of things, living quarters are available in the Belmar area, which is overflowing with eclectic shops, eateries, and rental units. The Lamar Arts District downtown offers new living spaces as well, so your choices for residences are plentiful.

Best of luck finding your dream dwellings in Lakewood, and welcome to the Rockies!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lakewood?
The average rent price for Lakewood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,630.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lakewood?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lakewood include Bear Creek, Foothills, Union Square, South Alameda, and Molholm.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lakewood?
Some of the colleges located in the Lakewood area include Colorado Christian University, Red Rocks Community College, University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, and Front Range Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lakewood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lakewood from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

