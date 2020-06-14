Apartment List
297 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO with garage

Lakewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:08am
$
South Alameda
26 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,331
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
$
Bear Creek
30 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Applewood
13 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,038
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Union Square
42 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,284
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bear Creek
8 Units Available
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,567
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1450 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Mountain
20 Units Available
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,493
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Academy Park
26 Units Available
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewood
19 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Belmar Park
20 Units Available
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
South Alameda
10 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
Denver West
44 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Grant Ranch
33 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
$
Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
$
Academy Park
19 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,338
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
$
Union Square
14 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.

1 of 18

2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2958 sqft
Lasley
1 Unit Available
1849 South Harlan Circle
1849 South Harlan Circle, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2958 sqft
*Please watch the video tour on our website!* **Scheduling showings and filling out applications must be completed through our company website - not Zillow** Rent - $2,495 Deposit - $2,495 No pets nor smokers 12-month lease Available NOW Fantastic

1 of 12

2 Bedrooms
$1,400
924 sqft
Morse Park
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #1099
1704 Cody Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
924 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/1/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/1/2020.

1 of 12

2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1074 sqft
Creighton
1 Unit Available
165 Garland Street
165 Garland Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1074 sqft
*Please watch the video tour on our website!* *Scheduling showings and filling out applications must be completed through our company website - not Zillow.

1 of 12

3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Glennon Heights
1 Unit Available
430 South Miller Street
430 South Miller Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher garbage disposal, and granite counter tops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lakewood, CO

Lakewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

