262 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO

Thinking about making the move to Lakewood, Colorado? You aren't alone. The city is the fifth most-populated city in Colorado, home to almost 143,000 at the last census, Plus, Lakewood is located only 7 miles west of Denver, making a jaunt into that big city an easy option, be it for work or play. But don't count on leaving! Lakewood is pretty great in and of itself. The city offers a mixture of urban and suburban feel that locals love, as well as a variety of lakes and reservoirs.

The Lakewood Economy

Lakewood offers a diverse economy. The government employs many people there but the city is also home to several companies. Einstein Brothers Bagels is based in Lakewood, as well as marketing agency The Integer Group and 1stBank. Lakewood's top employer is Denver Federal Center, which employs 8,000 people, but Jefferson Public Schools, Terumo BCT, St Anthony Hospital, the City of Lakewood and HomeAdvisor employ almost as many people between them. For more entrepreneurial sorts, Lakewood is very business-friendly. Residents tend to support local businesses, and even favor them. In addition, the city has a variety of economic development initiatives to support new businesses.

The Lakewood Lifestyle

In a city the size of Lakewood, there is always something for everyone -- and Lakewood is no exception! There are roughly 540 restaurants, bars and coffee shops in Lakewood proper, including a downtown area known as Belmar. The town center offers a unique combination of retail, cultural and public spaces combined with several residential options. Belmar also houses an Arts District with several tourable artist's studios and art galleries. Plus, the area is home to several cultural centers and arts districts, such as the Lakewood Cultural Center, which features gallery space in addition to a theater.

For people who like to play outside, there are lots of options. Bear Creek Lake Park and William F. Hayden Green Mountain Park are both popular among locals or check out Kendrick Lake, Crown Hill or Addenbrooke parks. Each one offers something a little different and will be located practically in your backyard. Lakewood is also home to a variety of breweries, including Great Frontier Brewing Company, Caution: Brewing Company and Green Mountain Beer Company.

Living in Lakewood

Looking at one-bedroom apartments in Lakewood, you are going to be spending around $1,250 per month in rent on average. Amenities vary wildly throughout Lakewood and you should expect to spend more to live in the Belmar neighborhood, by a few hundred of dollars per month or more. The trade-off is that you will be able to walk to a wide variety of art galleries, shops and restaurants that you would have to drive to otherwise.

There are also more walking options in Lakewood's South Alameda, Edgewood, Eiber and Molholm neighborhoods, but again, expect to pay a little more for the convenience. If you go outside of those neighborhoods or need to commute, expect to have a car. Lakewood has some public transportation options, including 26 buses and one light rail line, but they may not serve you equally depending on where you choose to live in Lakewood.