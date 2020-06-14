Apartment List
/
CO
/
lakewood
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:17 PM

262 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO

Thinking about making the move to Lakewood, Colorado? You aren't alone. The city is the fifth most-populated city in Colorado, home to almost 143,000 at the last census, Plus, Lakewo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
775 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Molholm
6 Units Available
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,472
690 sqft
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Bear Creek
8 Units Available
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,567
860 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
Verified

1 of 132

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Foothills
134 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
796 sqft
Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of Lakewood. Come home to panoramic views of downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Belmar Park
20 Units Available
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
803 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Governors Ranch
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
$
Lasley
5 Units Available
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
594 sqft
A limited number of completely remodeled apartments are available at Reed Park in Lakewood. These 1 & 2 bedrooms have brand-new kitchens with new cabinets and stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Union Square
14 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
$
Bear Creek
30 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
808 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Bear Creek
2 Units Available
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,239
668 sqft
Near downtown Lakewood. Also close to Belmar shopping and dining district and Bear Creek Greenbelt. Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a welcoming community boasting multiple fitness facilities. Package concierge and 24-hour maintenance services available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
$
Morse Park
22 Units Available
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
599 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Eiber
92 Units Available
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
661 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
Union Square
42 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
Foothills
10 Units Available
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
680 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Foothills
5 Units Available
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,099
583 sqft
Quiet and accessible community in a park-like setting close to downtown Lakewood and Green Mountain. Apartments are equipped with air conditioning and kitchen appliances. Amenities include a BBQ grilling area, on-site laundry and swimming pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Alameda
1 Unit Available
381 S Ames St F-302
381 South Ames Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
720 sqft
381 S Ames St F-302 Available 07/08/20 Available July 7th is this newly renovated 1 bed, 1 bath in Lakewood!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 893-4737 or 381-s-ames-st@rent.dynasty.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
3330 South Ammons Street
3330 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
898 sqft
Showings Sat-Wed of this week. Renovated in 2018, with new floors and paint, stainless appliances, the kitchen and bathroom cabinets have been updated since photos and are now off white, and all doors are currently being replaced etc...

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Daniels
1 Unit Available
895 Tabor Street
895 Tabor Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,000
350 sqft
Set in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Candlewood Suites Denver West Federal Center is the perfect hotel destination for business and leisure travelers.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eiber
1 Unit Available
10747 W 6th Pl Apt 202
10747 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY 12 Month Lease Term Options! This cozy home in the heart of Lakewood has everything you need to live comfortably while enjoying the affordability of convenience of location just off 6th Ave between Kipling and Union.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Foothills
1 Unit Available
454 South Wright Street
454 South Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
500 sqft
Set against the dramatic landscape of the Rockies, Mountain Vista is a wonderful place to breathe in the fresh mountain air and plan your next adventure.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Union Square
1 Unit Available
203 Wright Street #102
203 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
812 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with detached single car garage located close to the community pool.

1 of 17

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
3334 S Ammons Street #13-206
3334 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
967 sqft
3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 Available 05/07/20 Bright and Open One Bedroom Condo Available May 7th - This one bedroom one bathroom condo is sunny and bright with vaulted ceilings and walk in master closet.

Lakewood City Guide

Thinking about making the move to Lakewood, Colorado? You aren't alone. The city is the fifth most-populated city in Colorado, home to almost 143,000 at the last census, Plus, Lakewood is located only 7 miles west of Denver, making a jaunt into that big city an easy option, be it for work or play. But don't count on leaving! Lakewood is pretty great in and of itself. The city offers a mixture of urban and suburban feel that locals love, as well as a variety of lakes and reservoirs. ## The Lakew

View full City Guide

Thinking about making the move to Lakewood, Colorado? You aren't alone. The city is the fifth most-populated city in Colorado, home to almost 143,000 at the last census, Plus, Lakewood is located only 7 miles west of Denver, making a jaunt into that big city an easy option, be it for work or play. But don't count on leaving! Lakewood is pretty great in and of itself. The city offers a mixture of urban and suburban feel that locals love, as well as a variety of lakes and reservoirs.

The Lakewood Economy

Lakewood offers a diverse economy. The government employs many people there but the city is also home to several companies. Einstein Brothers Bagels is based in Lakewood, as well as marketing agency The Integer Group and 1stBank. Lakewood's top employer is Denver Federal Center, which employs 8,000 people, but Jefferson Public Schools, Terumo BCT, St Anthony Hospital, the City of Lakewood and HomeAdvisor employ almost as many people between them. For more entrepreneurial sorts, Lakewood is very business-friendly. Residents tend to support local businesses, and even favor them. In addition, the city has a variety of economic development initiatives to support new businesses.

The Lakewood Lifestyle

In a city the size of Lakewood, there is always something for everyone -- and Lakewood is no exception! There are roughly 540 restaurants, bars and coffee shops in Lakewood proper, including a downtown area known as Belmar. The town center offers a unique combination of retail, cultural and public spaces combined with several residential options. Belmar also houses an Arts District with several tourable artist's studios and art galleries. Plus, the area is home to several cultural centers and arts districts, such as the Lakewood Cultural Center, which features gallery space in addition to a theater.

For people who like to play outside, there are lots of options. Bear Creek Lake Park and William F. Hayden Green Mountain Park are both popular among locals or check out Kendrick Lake, Crown Hill or Addenbrooke parks. Each one offers something a little different and will be located practically in your backyard. Lakewood is also home to a variety of breweries, including Great Frontier Brewing Company, Caution: Brewing Company and Green Mountain Beer Company.

Living in Lakewood

Looking at one-bedroom apartments in Lakewood, you are going to be spending around $1,250 per month in rent on average. Amenities vary wildly throughout Lakewood and you should expect to spend more to live in the Belmar neighborhood, by a few hundred of dollars per month or more. The trade-off is that you will be able to walk to a wide variety of art galleries, shops and restaurants that you would have to drive to otherwise.

There are also more walking options in Lakewood's South Alameda, Edgewood, Eiber and Molholm neighborhoods, but again, expect to pay a little more for the convenience. If you go outside of those neighborhoods or need to commute, expect to have a car. Lakewood has some public transportation options, including 26 buses and one light rail line, but they may not serve you equally depending on where you choose to live in Lakewood.

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakewood 3 BedroomsLakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with GarageLakewood Apartments with GymLakewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Apartments with Pool
Lakewood Apartments with Washer-DryerLakewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsLakewood Furnished ApartmentsLakewood Pet Friendly PlacesLakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College