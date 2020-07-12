/
/
/
molholm
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
358 Apartments for rent in Molholm, Lakewood, CO
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
678 sqft
Located in the suburb of Lakewood, just west of Denver, Saulsbury Manor features spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with in-wall air conditioner and energy efficient windows.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
3 Units Available
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,278
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7495 West 9th Avenue
7495 West 9th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1147 sqft
7495 West 9th Avenue Available 08/03/20 Charming Raised Ranch Home With Basement and Large Yard! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
859 Gray Street
859 Gray Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1338 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 8/4/2020. Available for move in on 8/14/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 8/4/2020.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5202 W 9th Ave
5202 West 9th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1256 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House With Garage and Fenced In Yard! 1 Block from Sheridan Light Rail Station. This Won't Last Long!!! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Ali 720-435-8117 ali.tutunik@realatlas.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1344 Upham St.
1344 Upham Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
852 sqft
Three unit property, ample off street parking, large common area, dogs permitted.
Results within 1 mile of Molholm
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
37 Units Available
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,255
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1070 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
$
17 Units Available
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,184
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,401
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1100 sqft
Located in Edgewater, Colorado, Terra Village Apartments sits on 14 acres of beautifully landscaped green space with a children's playground, sparkling swimming pools, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:07am
6 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,088
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
892 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:57am
5 Units Available
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
418 sqft
The brand-new apartments at Sloan’s Place were built with your happiness in mind. Our light-filled studios and 1 bedrooms have 10ft ceilings, gourmet electric kitchens, quartz countertops, a washer/dryer, and more. But it doesn’t stop there.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 03:18am
3 Units Available
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
800 sqft
Station West offers spacious 2 bedrooms, conveniently located in Lakewood, near the W Line Station at Wadsworth.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
177 Units Available
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,450
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1430 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Strike the perfect balance.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5450 W 25th Ave 5
5450 W 25th Ave, Edgewater, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Sloans Lake, Edgewater, Beautiful 1 Bd Apt, Locati - Property Id: 133023 Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with slab granite kitchen, new appliances, flooring, fixtures, on-floor laundry, A/C, and private off-street parking in an AMAZING location! Walk
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
2028 Newland St
2028 Newland Street, Edgewater, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
REMODELED kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, countertops and tiled backsplash. UPDATED bathroom with ceramic tile floor. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2280 Marshall St
2280 Marshall Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1819 sqft
Available 09/15/2020 10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options HURRY, THIS GREAT HOME WILL NOT LAST ! This is a great 3br/2ba home. Has detached garage and parking spaces behind the home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1357 Zenobia Street
1357 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1414 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home located in the West Colfax/SloHi/Edgewater area! This modern home features a welcoming, updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2595 Pierce Street
2595 Pierce Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
997 sqft
2595 Pierce street, Lakewood, CO, 80214 2BDRM 1 BATH 990 square feet - Rent is $1475 a month with heat and electricity billed each month. It is ready for move in NOW!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4981622)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1645 Pierce St Unit 1
1645 Pierce St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
708 sqft
Incredible Remodeled Unit in Tri-plex community with 2 Reserved Parking Spaces and Central AC! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1495 Vrain St
1495 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,150
400 sqft
Modern Studio Located in West Colfax/Sloans Lake neighborhood.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Winona Ct
1320 Winona Court, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
937 sqft
Beautifully updated 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Denver! Conveniently located near Sloan's lake, and all of Denver's hottest neighborhoods, LoHi, HiLo, RiNo, and downtown (less than a 10 min drive).
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COEdgewater, COWheat Ridge, COApplewood, COSheridan, CODakota Ridge, COGolden, CO