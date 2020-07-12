/
223 Apartments for rent in Eiber, Lakewood, CO
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
800 sqft
Station West offers spacious 2 bedrooms, conveniently located in Lakewood, near the W Line Station at Wadsworth.
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,310
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
911 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
1305 Estes South
1305 Estes Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden level unit. 1 bedroom / 1 bath on ground floor. REMODELED kitchen with energy star appliances. New vinyl plank flooring, carpet, and interior paint [2019]. UPDATED bathroom. Coin operated laundry facility.
10373 West 6th Place
10373 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Available 7/1/20 Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Two reserved Off street parking spaces. Window AC unit in living room. Coin-op washer/dryer on premise. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays ONLY gas and electric.
10377 West 6th Place
10377 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
850 sqft
**Totally Remodeled** Granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Off street parking. Window AC unit in living room. Washer & Dryer in the unit. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays gas and electric.
10747 W 6th Pl Apt 101
10747 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Available First week of August This cozy home in the heart of Lakewood has everything you need to live comfortably while enjoying the affordability and convenience of location just off 6th Ave between Kipling and Union.
1021 Carr St
1021 Carr Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$870
821 sqft
1BD/1.5 BRT Gorgeous Condo. Perfect for a first time Home Buyer or an Investor. Newer sleek Kitchen with contemporary tile floors. ONE large bedrooms and an updated bathroom with private toilet and shower area.
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,401
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,617
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,278
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
678 sqft
Located in the suburb of Lakewood, just west of Denver, Saulsbury Manor features spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with in-wall air conditioner and energy efficient windows.
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
7495 West 9th Avenue
7495 West 9th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1147 sqft
7495 West 9th Avenue Available 08/03/20 Charming Raised Ranch Home With Basement and Large Yard! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
895 Tabor Street
895 Tabor Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,000
350 sqft
Set in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Candlewood Suites Denver West Federal Center is the perfect hotel destination for business and leisure travelers.
2028 Newland St
2028 Newland Street, Edgewater, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
REMODELED kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, countertops and tiled backsplash. UPDATED bathroom with ceramic tile floor. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.
10115 West 25th Avenue
10115 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
864 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Applewood Mesa! This gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath condo has a total of 864 square feet and features multiple updates! It has laminate flooring throughout, a swamp cooler, and a balcony.
1580 Taft Street
1580 Taft Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
700 sqft
Come check out this great home close to downtown! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 750 square feet of livable space.
10185 W. 25th Ave., #34
10185 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
10185 W. 25th Ave #34 - You will love this fresh and bright condo in a quiet community with mature trees and plenty of green space.
1645 Pierce St Unit 1
1645 Pierce St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
708 sqft
Incredible Remodeled Unit in Tri-plex community with 2 Reserved Parking Spaces and Central AC! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.
10165 West 25th Ave #101
10165 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
10165 West 25th Ave #101 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Beds/1 Bath w/1 reserved parking space & 2 balconies - Available August 1st! Incredible Lakewood location! This spacious unit has 2 balconies, secure entrance, close to shopping, Sprouts
1344 Upham St.
1344 Upham Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
852 sqft
Three unit property, ample off street parking, large common area, dogs permitted.
