3 bedroom apartments
178 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO
Academy Park
19 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Morse Park
8 Units Available
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1302 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
South Alameda
10 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1114 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Bear Creek
8 Units Available
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1450 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
South Alameda
25 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Green Mountain
19 Units Available
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,493
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Union Square
14 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Foothills
13 Units Available
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1050 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Foothills
136 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1341 sqft
Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of Lakewood. Come home to panoramic views of downtown Denver.
Union Square
43 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Eiber
93 Units Available
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1167 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
Glennon Heights
1 Unit Available
430 South Miller Street
430 South Miller Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher garbage disposal, and granite counter tops.
North Alameda
1 Unit Available
5725 West 1st Avenue
5725 West 1st Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
920 sqft
You will have to see this in person! Great 3 bedroom remodeled ground floor apartment. Great location close to 6th Ave with easy access to downtown and the mountains.
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1760 Ingalls Street
1760 Ingalls Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1330 sqft
1760 Ingalls Street Available 07/01/20 1760 Ingalls St - Lovely updated home just steps from Sloans Lake! This home features 3 beds and 2 updated bathrooms. Updated flooring and paint throughout. Beautiful new kitchen with stainless appliances.
Green Mountain
1 Unit Available
2931 S. DeFrame Way
2931 South Deframe Way, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1526 sqft
2931 S. DeFrame Way Available 07/06/20 Spacious Home with Large Yard, Central AC and Two Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
South Alameda
1 Unit Available
465 South Reed Street
465 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1731 sqft
465 South Reed Street Available 06/15/20 Multi-Level Townhome in the Heart of Belmar - Awesome location in the Heart of Belmar! 3 bedroom 3.5 bath multi-level townhome with a vaulted ceiling entryway and first floor bedroom with en-suite bath.
Creighton
1 Unit Available
9547 W Alameda Ave
9547 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1392 sqft
Spacious Townhouse Near Lakewood Park - Property Id: 158588 Available for immediate occupancy is this 3BR/2BA/1392SF townhouse In West Lakewood on West Alameda near South Kipling.
South Alameda
1 Unit Available
471 S Reed Street
471 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO
Amazing Townhome Close to Everything Bel Mar Has to Offer! - Large Rowhome/Townhome with great lighting in Fantastic Belmar. Enjoy over 2,000 square feet of living space.
Foothills
1 Unit Available
12273 W Alameda Dr
12273 West Alameda Drive, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1736 sqft
Green Mountain Terrace, 3 BR 2.5 bath beautiful townhome available - High quality, modern and contemporary-built townhome, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths includes double sinks in the master bath and large walk-in closets.
Thraemoor
1 Unit Available
2565 S Sheridan Blvd
2565 South Sheridan Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1083 sqft
3 BED CONDO - Property Id: 158748 Located at Green Gables Condominiums RTD Bus stop at complex Tile floors in kitchen and bath Large kitchen Open living room and dining room area Jefferson County Schools School bus stops at complex Basketball
