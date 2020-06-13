Apartment List
/
CO
/
lakewood
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

127 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO

Finding an apartment in Lakewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
$
Union Square
43 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
$
Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
$
Academy Park
19 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,338
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Union Square
43 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,284
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
$
Foothills
10 Units Available
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
910 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
$
Morse Park
8 Units Available
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Union Square
14 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Molholm
6 Units Available
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,223
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1031 sqft
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Verified

1 of 132

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Foothills
135 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1341 sqft
Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of Lakewood. Come home to panoramic views of downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Governors Ranch
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:35am
Molholm
2 Units Available
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
678 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/59266e60a5 ---- Located in the suburb of Lakewood, just west of Denver, Saulsbury Manor features spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with in-wall air conditioner and energy efficient windows.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
$
Lasley
5 Units Available
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
819 sqft
A limited number of completely remodeled apartments are available at Reed Park in Lakewood. These 1 & 2 bedrooms have brand-new kitchens with new cabinets and stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:22am
$
Kendrick Lake
3 Units Available
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
725 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with private patios, plush carpeting, internet connection and modern appliances in kitchens. Close to Kendrick Lake Park, the pet-friendly community has free parking and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:01am
Eiber
3 Units Available
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Station West offers spacious 2 bedrooms, conveniently located in Lakewood, near the W Line Station at Wadsworth.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Foothills
10 Units Available
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhouse-style community near Highway 6 and Highway C470. Also close to Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Green Mountain Park. Two-story 1-3 bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. On-site laundry available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Bear Creek
2 Units Available
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,239
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near downtown Lakewood. Also close to Belmar shopping and dining district and Bear Creek Greenbelt. Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a welcoming community boasting multiple fitness facilities. Package concierge and 24-hour maintenance services available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
Morse Park
22 Units Available
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Eiber
93 Units Available
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,240
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
911 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
3330 South Ammons Street
3330 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Showings Sat-Wed of this week. Renovated in 2018, with new floors and paint, stainless appliances, the kitchen and bathroom cabinets have been updated since photos and are now off white, and all doors are currently being replaced etc...

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Alameda
1 Unit Available
191 S. Ames St.
191 South Ames Street, Lakewood, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2328 sqft
191 S. Ames St. Available 07/24/20 191 S. Ames St - This updated ranch home has it all! On the main floor, you'll find a spacious living area with wood flooring and a fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Alameda
1 Unit Available
381 S Ames St F-302
381 South Ames Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
381 S Ames St F-302 Available 07/08/20 Available July 7th is this newly renovated 1 bed, 1 bath in Lakewood!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 893-4737 or 381-s-ames-st@rent.dynasty.
City Guide for Lakewood, CO

Practically every state in America has a city, township, or neighborhood (more like twenty!) that dons the name Lakewood. But only Lakewood, Colorado sits at the scenic foothills of the mighty Rocky Mountains and puts residents within 30 miles of Denver. Interested in becoming a Lakewood leaser? What’s that? No, you’re not? Well, then, hit the back button on your browser, you silly weirdo, because this page is not for you! Still with us? Good. Just peruse the following tidbits and we promise ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Lakewood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lakewood, CO

Finding an apartment in Lakewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakewood 3 BedroomsLakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with GarageLakewood Apartments with GymLakewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Apartments with Pool
Lakewood Apartments with Washer-DryerLakewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsLakewood Furnished ApartmentsLakewood Pet Friendly PlacesLakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College