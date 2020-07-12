/
south alameda
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:44 AM
317 Apartments for rent in South Alameda, Lakewood, CO
Last updated July 12 at 06:36am
24 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
12 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,222
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1114 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
17 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,316
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
10 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,631
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,108
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
381 South Ames Street #E305
381 S Ames St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
945 sqft
381 South Ames Street #E305 Available 08/14/20 Great Two Bedroom Condo in Lakewood - Available August 14th! - Come check out this great condo located in the Wellington community of Lakewood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
381 S Ames St F-302
381 South Ames Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available NOW is this newly renovated 1 bed, 1 bath in Lakewood!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 893-4737 or 381-s-ames-st@rent.dynasty.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
422 South Reed Court
422 South Reed Court, Lakewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2042 sqft
Modern, Large Townhome in Belmar. Only a short walk to all the shops, stores and restaurants. You will love the location! Easy access to Downtown Denver, light rail and the mountains.
Results within 1 mile of South Alameda
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
29 Units Available
Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
888 sqft
Apartments conveniently situated about a quarter of a mile away from Belmar Shopping District. Residents can also go to Belmar Park to take advantage of its beautiful biking trails.
Last updated July 10 at 09:54am
4 Units Available
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
819 sqft
A limited number of completely remodeled apartments are available at Reed Park in Lakewood. These 1 & 2 bedrooms have brand-new kitchens with new cabinets and stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave.
Last updated July 10 at 09:18am
3 Units Available
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
600 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, revamped kitchens and private backyards. Residents have access to free parking and a beautiful courtyard, among other amenities. Close to Federal Boulevard and Highway 6.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1028 S Tennyson St
1028 South Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1030 sqft
***Available early August*** Clean, light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath 1/2 duplex in Denver! Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, spacious enclosed back patio and lovely front yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 S. Raleigh St. #B
401 S Raleigh St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
1 bed/1 bath home off Dakota - Cozy 1 bed home with off street parking and new paint and carpet and cabinets. Please enter off Dakota as this is unit B of a duplex. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895566)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
315 S Perry St
315 South Perry Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
This Denver home has just been remodeled with new kitchen and downstairs bath. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a bonus room in basement. Detached two car garage and additional off street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
845 S Quitman St
845 South Quitman Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
983 sqft
Cozy home with large fenced backyard! - Available for a 1 year lease! This home has an updated kitchen & bathroom as well as fresh paint. The hardwood floors have recently been refinished to restore their beauty.
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
4888 W Kentucky Avenue
4888 West Kentucky Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
830 sqft
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4281 W Virginia Ave
4281 West Virginia Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 2 BD Duplex - Property Id: 319162 Newly renovated and centrally located. Original wood floor. New tub and paint. Large yard space. Newer appliances. Please email or text for additional information.
Results within 5 miles of South Alameda
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
76 Units Available
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,494
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36am
17 Units Available
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,184
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
12 Units Available
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,395
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28am
33 Units Available
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,360
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1321 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08am
31 Units Available
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1414 sqft
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
22 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1421 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:02am
27 Units Available
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1143 sqft
Sophisticated urban apartments in Denver's first LEED Platinum certified residential complex. Large closets offer ample storage space. The rooftop amenity deck has gourmet grilling islands and a sports lawn.
