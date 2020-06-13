375 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 132

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Foothills
136 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1341 sqft
Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of Lakewood. Come home to panoramic views of downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Academy Park
25 Units Available
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
17 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Belmar Park
20 Units Available
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Governors Ranch
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
$
Lasley
5 Units Available
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
819 sqft
A limited number of completely remodeled apartments are available at Reed Park in Lakewood. These 1 & 2 bedrooms have brand-new kitchens with new cabinets and stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:22am
$
Kendrick Lake
3 Units Available
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
725 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with private patios, plush carpeting, internet connection and modern appliances in kitchens. Close to Kendrick Lake Park, the pet-friendly community has free parking and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:01am
Eiber
3 Units Available
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Station West offers spacious 2 bedrooms, conveniently located in Lakewood, near the W Line Station at Wadsworth.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Foothills
10 Units Available
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhouse-style community near Highway 6 and Highway C470. Also close to Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Green Mountain Park. Two-story 1-3 bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. On-site laundry available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Molholm
17 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bear Creek
2 Units Available
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,239
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near downtown Lakewood. Also close to Belmar shopping and dining district and Bear Creek Greenbelt. Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a welcoming community boasting multiple fitness facilities. Package concierge and 24-hour maintenance services available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
$
Morse Park
22 Units Available
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Eiber
93 Units Available
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,240
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
911 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Thraemoor
1 Unit Available
5708 W Asbury Place
5708 West Asbury Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
754 sqft
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-in * 1st floor condo * Sunpointe at Lakewood Estates community * Community swimming pool just steps away

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Lasley
1 Unit Available
1849 South Harlan Circle
1849 South Harlan Circle, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2958 sqft
*Please watch the video tour on our website!* **Scheduling showings and filling out applications must be completed through our company website - not Zillow** Rent - $2,495 Deposit - $2,495 No pets nor smokers 12-month lease Available NOW Fantastic

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Union Square
1 Unit Available
447 Wright Street
447 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
936 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Lakewood will welcome you with 936 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Creighton
1 Unit Available
165 Garland Street
165 Garland Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1074 sqft
*Please watch the video tour on our website!* *Scheduling showings and filling out applications must be completed through our company website - not Zillow.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Glennon Heights
1 Unit Available
430 South Miller Street
430 South Miller Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher garbage disposal, and granite counter tops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendrick Lake
1 Unit Available
Kendrick Lake Quads
1829 South Lee Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Available 08/07/20 This townhome is nestled in the heart of Lakewood! Private and quiet setting with washer/dryer included, walk-out patio, and an attached over-sized garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Alameda
1 Unit Available
465 South Reed Street
465 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1731 sqft
465 South Reed Street Available 06/15/20 Multi-Level Townhome in the Heart of Belmar - Awesome location in the Heart of Belmar! 3 bedroom 3.5 bath multi-level townhome with a vaulted ceiling entryway and first floor bedroom with en-suite bath.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creighton
1 Unit Available
9547 W Alameda Ave
9547 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1392 sqft
Spacious Townhouse Near Lakewood Park - Property Id: 158588 Available for immediate occupancy is this 3BR/2BA/1392SF townhouse In West Lakewood on West Alameda near South Kipling.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
9648 W Cornell Pl
9648 West Cornell Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1073 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Cornell - Property Id: 291465 Exceptional area. Charming 2 story remodeled townhome, light and bright, spacious floor plan desirable area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Alameda
1 Unit Available
471 S Reed Street
471 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2041 sqft
Amazing Townhome Close to Everything Bel Mar Has to Offer! - Large Rowhome/Townhome with great lighting in Fantastic Belmar. Enjoy over 2,000 square feet of living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lakewood, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lakewood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

