applewood
147 Apartments for rent in Applewood, Lakewood, CO
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,617
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
10115 West 25th Avenue
10115 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
864 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Applewood Mesa! This gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath condo has a total of 864 square feet and features multiple updates! It has laminate flooring throughout, a swamp cooler, and a balcony.
1580 Taft Street
1580 Taft Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
700 sqft
Come check out this great home close to downtown! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 750 square feet of livable space.
10185 W. 25th Ave., #34
10185 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
10185 W. 25th Ave #34 - You will love this fresh and bright condo in a quiet community with mature trees and plenty of green space.
10165 West 25th Ave #101
10165 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
10165 West 25th Ave #101 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Beds/1 Bath w/1 reserved parking space & 2 balconies - Available August 1st! Incredible Lakewood location! This spacious unit has 2 balconies, secure entrance, close to shopping, Sprouts
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,535
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,310
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
911 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
730 Devinney Street
730 Devinney Street, East Pleasant View, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2520 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Golden! Coming Soon! - 5 BED / 3 BATH - 730 DEVINNEY STREET GOLDEN. CO. 80401 $3,100.00 PLUS ALL SEPARATE UTILITIES. BEAUTIFUL HOME! MUST SEE! GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PARKING.
12955 W. 7th Pl.
12955 West 7th Place, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1422 sqft
12955 W. 7th Pl.
895 Tabor Street
895 Tabor Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,000
350 sqft
Set in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Candlewood Suites Denver West Federal Center is the perfect hotel destination for business and leisure travelers.
1305 Estes South
1305 Estes Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden level unit. 1 bedroom / 1 bath on ground floor. REMODELED kitchen with energy star appliances. New vinyl plank flooring, carpet, and interior paint [2019]. UPDATED bathroom. Coin operated laundry facility.
10373 West 6th Place
10373 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Available 7/1/20 Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Two reserved Off street parking spaces. Window AC unit in living room. Coin-op washer/dryer on premise. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays ONLY gas and electric.
1157 Wright St. - 1
1157 Wright Street, Applewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1100 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located In a Cul-De-Sac Coming Soon! This Triplex will be an Almost Total Remodel Featuring Contemporary Style Finishes! Approximately 1100 Sq Ft w/ a 900 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement Great for Extra Storage! New
1452 Youngfield St
1452 Youngfield Street, Applewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1156 sqft
***Available July 17th!*** This duplex is approximately 1,156 SqFt and has new carpet throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and stove and has a dining area.
1155 Wright St. - 1
1155 Wright Street, Applewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1350 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located In a Cul-De-Sac Coming Soon! This Triplex will be an Almost Total Remodel Featuring Contemporary Style Finishes! Approximately 1100 Sq Ft w/ a 900 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement Great for Extra Storage! New
12185 W 8th Ave
12185 West 8th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Tri-Plex, Detached Garage, Large Deck - Property Id: 302294 Private, 2Bedroom, 1 Bath Tri-Plex with detached garage. Spacious kitchen and living area with large private deck off kitchen. Washer/dryer hookup provided.
10377 West 6th Place
10377 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
850 sqft
**Totally Remodeled** Granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Off street parking. Window AC unit in living room. Washer & Dryer in the unit. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays gas and electric.
12476 W. 8th Place
12476 West 8th Place, Applewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
12476 W.
10747 W 6th Pl Apt 101
10747 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Available First week of August This cozy home in the heart of Lakewood has everything you need to live comfortably while enjoying the affordability and convenience of location just off 6th Ave between Kipling and Union.
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,564
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,108
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,011
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
