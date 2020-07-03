943 Tennyson Street

Amenities

**12, 13, 14, OR 15 MONTH LEASE**



This stunning/beautiful/gorgeous/lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,154 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a carport.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby is Sloans Lake, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and 6th Avenue.



Nearby schools include Edgewater Elementary School and Lakewood High School.



1 Dog welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



