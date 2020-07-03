All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:49 PM

943 Tennyson Street

943 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

943 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
ceiling fan
**12, 13, 14, OR 15 MONTH LEASE**

This stunning/beautiful/gorgeous/lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,154 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a carport.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby is Sloans Lake, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and 6th Avenue.

Nearby schools include Edgewater Elementary School and Lakewood High School.

1 Dog welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Tennyson Street have any available units?
943 Tennyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 943 Tennyson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
943 Tennyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
No, 943 Tennyson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 943 Tennyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 943 Tennyson Street offers parking.
Does 943 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 Tennyson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Tennyson Street have a pool?
No, 943 Tennyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 943 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
No, 943 Tennyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 Tennyson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

