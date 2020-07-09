Asbury Plaza Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry bbq/grill carport clubhouse dog park

Located in the heart of picturesque Denver, Asbury Plaza combines a neighborhood setting with the conveniences of modern living. Asbury Plaza is situated near the RTD light rail and is close to unique shops, wonderful restaurants, scenic parks, and major commuter interstate highways. With so many great destinations close by, our community is perfect for those looking to relax when not out enjoying the active lifestyle Denver has to offer.



Asbury Plaza offers spectacular one and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from. Tailored with amenities designed for functionality and style, our community strives to make your life a little easier. Inside your apartment home, you will find a spacious layout with bountiful closet space, fully renovated kitchens, baths and a beautiful rooftop clubhouse with spectacular views!



Our community also features a wide selection of popular amenities in and around our facilities. We offer on-site/on-call maintenance, lush picnic areas, and since we are only FIVE minutes from the University of Denver, we are an ideal location for students to call home! Visit our photo gallery today to experience why Asbury Plaza is the perfect place for you!