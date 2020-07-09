All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
Asbury Plaza Apartments
Asbury Plaza Apartments

5170 E Asbury Ave · (682) 243-2231
Location

5170 E Asbury Ave, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7206 · Avail. Jul 16

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 7210 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 3202 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Asbury Plaza Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
dog park
Located in the heart of picturesque Denver, Asbury Plaza combines a neighborhood setting with the conveniences of modern living. Asbury Plaza is situated near the RTD light rail and is close to unique shops, wonderful restaurants, scenic parks, and major commuter interstate highways. With so many great destinations close by, our community is perfect for those looking to relax when not out enjoying the active lifestyle Denver has to offer.\n\nAsbury Plaza offers spectacular one and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from. Tailored with amenities designed for functionality and style, our community strives to make your life a little easier. Inside your apartment home, you will find a spacious layout with bountiful closet space, fully renovated kitchens, baths and a beautiful rooftop clubhouse with spectacular views!\n\nOur community also features a wide selection of popular amenities in and around our facilities. We offer on-site/on-call maintenance, lush picnic areas, and since we are only FIVE minutes from the University of Denver, we are an ideal location for students to call home! Visit our photo gallery today to experience why Asbury Plaza is the perfect place for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $500-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $8 application fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet, per month
restrictions: 100 lbs maximum for both pets total
Parking Details: Parking lot available included, carport $60 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Asbury Plaza Apartments have any available units?
Asbury Plaza Apartments has 12 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Asbury Plaza Apartments have?
Some of Asbury Plaza Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Asbury Plaza Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Asbury Plaza Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Asbury Plaza Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Asbury Plaza Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Asbury Plaza Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Asbury Plaza Apartments offers parking.
Does Asbury Plaza Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Asbury Plaza Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Asbury Plaza Apartments have a pool?
No, Asbury Plaza Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Asbury Plaza Apartments have accessible units?
No, Asbury Plaza Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Asbury Plaza Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Asbury Plaza Apartments has units with dishwashers.
